Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
Louisville Football: Interesting Storylines to Note
The back half of Louisville‘s schedule boasts several formidable foes seeking the demise of the Cardinals. First up, the Cardinals are set to face the Pittsburgh Panthers coming directly out of their bye week. The Panthers were the only remaining team on Louisville’s schedule that was unranked, but after the results of Week 7, there was a sizable shift in the poll rankings.
Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced
Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
Cards Cast: Peyton Siva joins to talk Louisville Live and more
There's a big weekend on tap for Louisville athletics, as the men's and women's basketball program will hold the annual Louisville Live event on Slugger Field, plus the men's Red v White scrimmage on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. Nestled between those two must-attend events is the homecoming game for Louisville football, as the Cardinals host Pittsburgh.
Louisville Ranked No. 91 in 2022-23 Preseason KenPom Ratings
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Cincinnati Basketball: Michelle Clark-Heard looks ahead to season opener at Louisville
The Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team is set to open the season in about three weeks with a highly-anticipated trip to Louisville. During media day, Michelle Clark-Heard discussed the upcoming matchup via the American Athletic Conference. Coming off a second consecutive disappointing year, Clark-Heard believes the Bearcats can compete...
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville during second half of '22 season
Following its bye week, Louisville returns to action this weekend when it hosts Pittsburgh at Cardinal Stadium. With six games remaining in the regular season, UofL sits at No. 39 in the latest FPI. The projected final regular-season record sits just slightly at 6-6. The ratings now give Louisville just...
Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall
Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball
Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
citrustv.com
Men’s Soccer Knocks off Louisville
Syracuse men’s soccer prevailed in a top-15 matchup at Louisville on Friday night. The Orange jumped all over the Cards with two early goals and held on late to secure another key three points in ACC play. When SU and UL met, the top spot in the ACC Atlantic...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
Wave 3
Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WHAS 11
Woman proposes to fiancé during halftime of Louisville City FC match
Carrie Hardaway received an over-the-top proposal from fiancé Zach Johnson. During the Louisville City FC game, Carrie reversed the role!
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
wdrb.com
Temperatures tank heading into next week
Another day, another dry afternoon with very Fall-like temperatures in the low 70s for today. Don't get me wrong, it's nice, but we could really use the rain considering Louisville has seen 0.01" of rain all October long so far. We're not expect rain this week either, but there is...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
'A safe space here in Louisville': First Hispanic sorority founded at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sororities are nothing new at the University of Louisville (UofL), but one organization is now breaking barriers. Gamma Phi Omega is the university's first Hispanic sorority, and it was founded in February 2022. Originally founded in 1991 at Indiana University, Gamma Phi Omega's founding members for...
k105.com
Missing Elizabethtown teen found in Louisville
The Amber Alert issued for a missing Elizabethtown teenager has been cancelled. Authorities issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick. She had last been seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 entering a vehicle at Elizabethtown College View Apartments. According to Kentucky State Police, Lovick was located in Louisville,...
