Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Football: Interesting Storylines to Note

The back half of Louisville‘s schedule boasts several formidable foes seeking the demise of the Cardinals. First up, the Cardinals are set to face the Pittsburgh Panthers coming directly out of their bye week. The Panthers were the only remaining team on Louisville’s schedule that was unranked, but after the results of Week 7, there was a sizable shift in the poll rankings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cards Cast: Peyton Siva joins to talk Louisville Live and more

There's a big weekend on tap for Louisville athletics, as the men's and women's basketball program will hold the annual Louisville Live event on Slugger Field, plus the men's Red v White scrimmage on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. Nestled between those two must-attend events is the homecoming game for Louisville football, as the Cardinals host Pittsburgh.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall

Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball

Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
citrustv.com

Men’s Soccer Knocks off Louisville

Syracuse men’s soccer prevailed in a top-15 matchup at Louisville on Friday night. The Orange jumped all over the Cards with two early goals and held on late to secure another key three points in ACC play. When SU and UL met, the top spot in the ACC Atlantic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Temperatures tank heading into next week

Another day, another dry afternoon with very Fall-like temperatures in the low 70s for today. Don't get me wrong, it's nice, but we could really use the rain considering Louisville has seen 0.01" of rain all October long so far. We're not expect rain this week either, but there is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Missing Elizabethtown teen found in Louisville

The Amber Alert issued for a missing Elizabethtown teenager has been cancelled. Authorities issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick. She had last been seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 entering a vehicle at Elizabethtown College View Apartments. According to Kentucky State Police, Lovick was located in Louisville,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

FanSided

