Read full article on original website
Related
syr.edu
‘Music of Messiaen’ Malmgren Concert: Faculty Members Present a Spiritual Experience
Musical performances, much like spiritual moments, can spark deep emotions and colorful contemplations. When paired together, these experiences can feel larger than life itself. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., soprano Kathleen Roland-Silverstein and pianist Dan Sato present the “Music of Olivier Messiaen” as part of the Hendricks Chapel’s Malmgren concert series.
syr.edu
Academic Strategic Planning: Progress We’ve Made, More to Come
We have made substantial progress in gathering information from so many community members as we all work toward a refresh of the Academic Strategic Plan. The three pillar groups—Research and Creative Excellence, Educational Excellence and Student Success, and Public Impact—have made their recommendations, which have been shared with the cross-cutting groups to help inform their work.
syr.edu
Newhouse Professors Earn DHS Funding to Help Stem Extremist Content in Virtual Spaces
Two professors at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications have been awarded nearly $600,000 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. Kelly Leahy, assistant professor of television, radio and film, and T. Makana Chock, David J. Levidow Endowed Professor...
syr.edu
Lighting Upgrades for Athletics Lots, Soccer Stadium, South Campus Indicate Another Step Toward a More Sustainable Future
Syracuse University continues its efforts to combat climate change and pursue its long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2040. The University recently upgraded exterior lighting fixtures with more efficient and energy-saving LED lights in the Comstock Ave. and Colvin Street parking lots and SU Soccer Stadium, with additional outdoor lighting upgrades underway on South Campus.
syr.edu
Unique Family Connections for 2022 Campus Peace Officer Academy Recruits
On Oct. 5, the eight recruits from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Peace Officer Academy celebrated their graduation with families, friends and colleagues. The ceremony, held at Drumlins Country Club, marked a milestone for these recruits as they complete the Campus Peace Officer Academy program. “I had the opportunity...
syr.edu
Study Led by Public Health Professor David Larsen Says Wastewater Testing Expected to Work for Most Infectious Diseases
Wastewater surveillance of infectious diseases is expected work for just about every infectious disease that affects humans, including monkeypox and polio. But more research is needed to apply the science for public health benefit, according to a research team led by epidemiologist David Larsen from Syracuse University. The team’s work...
Comments / 0