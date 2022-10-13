Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
2news.com
'Hauntober' in Virginia City
Whatever is in the recipe for a haunted town, Virginia City, Nevada, has it in spades. The historic mining town, located just 25 minutes from Reno, was once a booming metropolis, responsible for millions of dollars in silver and gold ore and the largest city between Denver and San Francisco.
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
FOX Reno
Five escape trailer fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Five people escaped their home safely after a fire broke out in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home just before noon on Monday in the area of E. 1st Ave. and Carol Drive. Authorities said clutter...
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival
The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
smartmeetings.com
Reno, Nevada: Team-building Powerhouse
Over the past decade, Reno, Nevada, has been in the midst of a citywide renaissance reviving the town known internationally as “The Biggest Little City in the World,” making it a choice destination for event profs seeking a host city that can elevate meetings and offer attendees an entertaining experience.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
KOLO TV Reno
Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City resident celebrating 100th birthday
Leonard Locke Lesch of Carson City didn’t realize it in 1941, but he would rub shoulders with Gen. James Doolittle and learn more about the general who would eventually lead the first retaliatory air raid on Japan after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Lodge Assisted Living and Memory...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday.
FOX Reno
Fox Hotel, 2 other historic buildings destroyed after late night fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three historic buildings, including the Fox Hotel went up in flames in old town Dayton late Thursday night. At approximately 10:50 p.m. on October 13, multiple agencies responded to the area of Gate St. and Main St. on reports of multiple structures on fire, Central Lyon County Fire says.
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
2news.com
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
FOX Reno
Two found dead in North Valleys home
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were found dead inside a North Valleys home Saturday night, according to Reno Police. Officers told News 4-Fox 11 they responded to a home in the 8000 block of Corrigan Way shortly after 8 p.m. Two people were found...
KOLO TV Reno
Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
