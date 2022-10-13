Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”

