Individuals who experienced personal harm from Covid-19 pandemic more likely to advocate for equality

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago
Tom Van Dyke
3d ago

Like I said months ago..... soon there'll be commercials with; "did you experience harm from the covid vaccine?? you may be entitled to substantial compensation" 🤣

103
Brian Pike
3d ago

We have been living in Tyrannical times. Most people have been brainwashed into thinking that the government is looking out for the people. Many people have opened their eyes to the reality that it's only about the money and control. Period

48
Traci
3d ago

There is absolutely nothing in me that wants the government to control healthcare or really anything at this point... having faced some harsh realities and criticisms throughout the pandemic. I want us to have freedom and Constitutional rights and work places not to be able to force medical choices or threaten our livelihoods.

31
Related
ScienceAlert

Almost 1 in 2 Americans Didn't Tell The Truth About COVID, Study Finds

A national survey conducted in the United States suggests public honesty and compliance were lacking in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 40 percent of 1,733 adult respondents admitted to breaking quarantine rules or misrepresenting the preventative measures they were taking to reduce viral spread. A...
Futurity

People harmed by COVID more likely to push for equality

Americans harmed by COVID-19 are more likely to support and advocate for equality a year later, research finds. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated vast inequalities in the US. Lower-income families experienced greater health risks, more job loss and economic insecurity, and greater declines in psychological well-being—the effects of which will be palpable for years to come.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...

