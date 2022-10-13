Funny how the "leadership" suddenly needed to call the governor or VA and MD asking for their National Guards. President Trump asked for the 10,000 D.C. National Guard troops to be deployed for January 6th and was DENIED. Congress has oversight responsibility over Capitol Police, yet these folks were severely understaffrd on that day. WHY? Raskin and Lofgren chair those two oversight committees authorized PTOs on that particular day, leaving the Capitol severely understaffed. The 250 D.C. National Guardsmen were put on "traffic duty", no weapons. Why? Oh, because there was going to be high volume of traffic? The D.C. mayor Bowzo said thst thete were enough Metro Police to pitch in. The Pentagon brass said that the "optics would be bad to have armed guardsmen at the Capitol. Imagine that! Bad optics, but it was "great optics" to errect a fence around the Capitol that stayed up for months? So, President Trump WAS RIGHT AGAIN!
It's called tyranny and the public is tired of it. I bet if you keep Biden in office along with kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi There's probably going to be more. They are hindering the economy And people. Causing poverty amongst the middle class.
