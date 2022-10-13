ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gov. Baker Nominates Clerk Magistrate Kelley as Associate Justice of the District Court

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker yesterday, October 12, nominated Clerk Magistrate Michelle L. Kelley as Associate Justice of the District Court. “Clerk Magistrate Kelley’s valuable knowledge and experience in the District Court will serve her well in her new role if confirmed,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are proud to submit her nomination for consideration.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mass State Police Adds Its First Female Chaplin

In full transparency, the press release and photo are from the Massachusetts State Police, which has its headquarters in Framingham. Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, October 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ameresco & Bright Canyon Energy Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for Kūpono Solar project at Pearl Harbor-Hickam

In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM & HONOLULU, HAWAII – Ameresco, Inc., , a clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Bright Canyon Energy, a developer of energy infrastructure, hosted a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the Kūpono Solar Project on Friday, October 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
Framingham, MA
