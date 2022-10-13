Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Baker Nominates Clerk Magistrate Kelley as Associate Justice of the District Court
BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker yesterday, October 12, nominated Clerk Magistrate Michelle L. Kelley as Associate Justice of the District Court. “Clerk Magistrate Kelley’s valuable knowledge and experience in the District Court will serve her well in her new role if confirmed,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are proud to submit her nomination for consideration.”
Mass State Police Adds Its First Female Chaplin
In full transparency, the press release and photo are from the Massachusetts State Police, which has its headquarters in Framingham. Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, October 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first...
Massachusetts Prohibiting Mattresses in the Trash Starting November 1, 2022
ASHLAND – As of November 1, 2022, mattresses will no longer be allowed in the trash. New state rules require mattresses be kept out of the trash, so they can be recycled or donated for reuse. In order to comply, the Town of Ashland will change the way it...
PHOTOS: Walden School One of 5 Chosen To Participate in Massachusetts Farm-To-School Institute
FRAMINGHAM – The Walden School at The Learning Center for the Deaf was one of five schools in Massachusetts chosen to participate in the Massachusetts Farm to School Institute 2022-2023. The Learning Center for the Deaf is located in Framingham. The Institute provides an opportunity to develop a Farm-to-School...
Sen. Markey Demands MBTA Officials Get T Back On Track
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (Petroni Media Company photo) ***. BOSTON – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.),...
Ameresco & Bright Canyon Energy Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for Kūpono Solar project at Pearl Harbor-Hickam
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM & HONOLULU, HAWAII – Ameresco, Inc., , a clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Bright Canyon Energy, a developer of energy infrastructure, hosted a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the Kūpono Solar Project on Friday, October 7, 2022.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0