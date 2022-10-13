Read full article on original website
County Executive George Latimer Reminds Residents to “Flip it Over” and Vote on Proposition One: The Environmental Bond Act this November
You may also go to YouTube to watch the full press conference.. This November, Westchester residents, and all residents statewide, have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 1: New York’s Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. If passed, the proposal would allow New York State to borrow up to $4.2 billion dollars slated to be used to improve and restore New York’s natural resources while reducing climate change impacts.
