DOJ Suggests Lengthy Sentence For Steve Bannon
The Department of Justice is seeking a six-month prison sentence and $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in relation to his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, according to a new court filing obtained by ABC News on Monday (October 17).
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
Bill O’Reilly: Parkland killer should do HARD LABOR instead
Bill O’Reilly doesn’t agree with the death penalty, but that doesn’t mean the sentence given to the Parkland, Florida killer earlier this week is enough. In fact, Bill O’Reilly says those responsible for such heinous crimes should do far more than sit in a cell for their lifetime: They should do daily, HARD LABOR instead. Plus, O’Reilly explains the corporate media’s latest ‘phony story’ being ‘jammed’ down our throats AND he gives his thoughts on Biden’s recent comments about Saudi Arabia…
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, crack down on protesters
The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
