From wolves to abortion, soft money drives wedge issues in Colorado House District 26 race
Whether wolf reintroduction, political extremism or abortion access, outside groups spending thousands on the Colorado House District 26 race would like voters to believe each candidate is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”. A purple mailer paid for by Republican-supporting group Restore Colorado Leadership Fund includes a computer-edited picture...
Moffat County officials want voters to know local elections are secure
There are several ways to vote in the upcoming election but no matter how residents cast their ballots, the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s office takes several steps to help ensure elections are safe, secure and accurate. Prior to every election, all equipment is publicly tested. A bipartisan team...
PHOTOS: Election meet and greet in Craig
Local residents and candidates gather at the meet and greet on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Sheriff KC Hume, speaks to local citizens at the meet and greet Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
