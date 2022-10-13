Read full article on original website
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
WHIZ
Linden Avenue Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville. “Over the last couple weeks,...
WHIZ
Commissioners Bidding for New Sewer Truck
ZANESVILLE, OH- A short bid opening took place at the Muskingum County Commissioners Office this morning. The Commissioners held a bid opening for a new truck for the Sewer Department. Commissioner Mollie Crooks spoke about why the Sewer Department needed a new vehicle. “The bid that we considered today was...
WHIZ
State Patrol Urges Motorists to Watchout for Pedestrians
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced an alarming number of pedestrian-related crashes that have occured on Ohio’s roadways over the last five years and Zanesville Post Sgt. Jeff Jirles spoke about some of the conditions that contributed to the number as well as 3 pedestrian fatalities that have occurred in Muskingum County this year.
wosu.org
Central Ohio real estate
According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
cleveland19.com
What is Issue 2? Proposal seeks to limit who can vote in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters have many important items on the ballot this election, one being Issue 2, a proposal to restrict who can vote in state and local elections. Here are the requirements for voters if the issue passes:. Person must be a citizen of the United States.
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Ohio: 75 cases of voter fraud ID’d by state election leader
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
sciotopost.com
Update – Crash in Orient Area of Pickaway County
Pickaway – A Circleville Probation officer was involved in a crash this morning in the Orient area. Shortly after 11 am, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of OH-762 and Darby Creek Rd. The SUV driven by a Circleville Probation Officer was traveling North on Darby Creek Rd when it failed to stop at the OH-762 intersection. The driver of the pickup truck was traveling South on Darby Creek Rd onto 762.
Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now. The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The […]
wktn.com
Ohio Law Prohibits Open Burning During Set Times in March, April, May, October and November
Ohio Revised Code prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October, and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel. In the fall, fire...
Which Ohio candidates have denied or questioned 2020 presidential election results
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of candidates seeking elected seats in Ohio on Nov. 8 have challenged or cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results. Election deniers — as opponents and some neutral observers have called them — are mainly Republicans who have denied or questioned the integrity of President Joe Biden’s win […]
The Intel effect: How Licking County land and housing prices are rising
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to Intel the price of an acre of land in Licking County near the future home of the semiconductor facilities is higher than it’s ever been. “We are seeing increases in farmland from $20,000 an acre in 2021 to $45,000 in 2022,” Licking County Auditor Michael Smith said.
WHIZ
Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center
ZANESVILLE, OH-Many took part this weekend in raising money for organizations fighting food scarcity. The annual Souper Bowl benefit took place at Zane State College. Money raised through soup sales went to Eastside Community Ministry, The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ’s Table. Lead organizer for the...
Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
