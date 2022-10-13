ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

columbusnavigator.com

The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Linden Avenue Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville. “Over the last couple weeks,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Commissioners Bidding for New Sewer Truck

ZANESVILLE, OH- A short bid opening took place at the Muskingum County Commissioners Office this morning. The Commissioners held a bid opening for a new truck for the Sewer Department. Commissioner Mollie Crooks spoke about why the Sewer Department needed a new vehicle. “The bid that we considered today was...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

State Patrol Urges Motorists to Watchout for Pedestrians

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced an alarming number of pedestrian-related crashes that have occured on Ohio’s roadways over the last five years and Zanesville Post Sgt. Jeff Jirles spoke about some of the conditions that contributed to the number as well as 3 pedestrian fatalities that have occurred in Muskingum County this year.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Central Ohio real estate

According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

What is Issue 2? Proposal seeks to limit who can vote in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters have many important items on the ballot this election, one being Issue 2, a proposal to restrict who can vote in state and local elections. Here are the requirements for voters if the issue passes:. Person must be a citizen of the United States.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio: 75 cases of voter fraud ID’d by state election leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life

MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Crash in Orient Area of Pickaway County

Pickaway – A Circleville Probation officer was involved in a crash this morning in the Orient area. Shortly after 11 am, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of OH-762 and Darby Creek Rd. The SUV driven by a Circleville Probation Officer was traveling North on Darby Creek Rd when it failed to stop at the OH-762 intersection. The driver of the pickup truck was traveling South on Darby Creek Rd onto 762.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center

ZANESVILLE, OH-Many took part this weekend in raising money for organizations fighting food scarcity. The annual Souper Bowl benefit took place at Zane State College. Money raised through soup sales went to Eastside Community Ministry, The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ’s Table. Lead organizer for the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
OHIO STATE

