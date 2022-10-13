Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
NEWS10 ABC
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving...
NEWS10 ABC
Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The prosecution of a think tank analyst who played a major role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump flows from a special counsel investigation that was born of political retribution and assumed guilt from the start, defense lawyers argued Monday.
Special Counsel John Durham's final case goes to the jury after a series of prosecutorial setbacks
Special Counsel John Durham made his closing arguments Monday in what's expected to be the swan song of his three-year-long investigation of the Justice Department's inquiry into ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. In the case at hand, Durham charged Russian foreign policy researcher Igor Danchenko with five counts of lying to the FBI tied to his role as a sub-source for former British spy Christopher Steele's salacious, largely discredited Trump-Russia dossier. Durham has faced several setbacks in the trial, including his own FBI witnesses appearing to bolster Danchenko's defense and U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga's...
NEWS10 ABC
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot. He goes first to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican...
Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview, which appears below. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition. For a story on Vance’s campaigning throughout the state this past week,...
A nonpartisan voter’s guide for the perplexed…
“When you need a plumber, you want a good plumber. You don’t hire one only because he’s a Christian.” That was the Rev. Pat Robertson, decades ago on his 700 Club broadcast. He was talking about government and elections. “You want someone competent in positions of responsibility,” he said to co-hosts Ben Kinchlow and Danuta Rylko. “By the same token, you don’t ask a Christian plumber to do neurosurgery just because he’s a Christian.” ...
NEWS10 ABC
Here’s why the price of groceries keeps rising
(The Hill) — Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store as surging food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. Grocery prices rose 13 percent over the last year and 0.7 percent in September alone, outpacing the annual 8.2 percent inflation rate for all consumer products, according to the most recent Labor Department data.
Comments / 0