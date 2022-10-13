Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change

Read full article on original website
Dante Green
4d ago
murder enforcement has virtually vanished as well.
Sara S
4d ago
Legal or illegal people are smoking it everywhere! Drug dealers are ruling the world now! SMH
WANTED: CBD armed robbery suspect
According to the NOPD, the suspected person approached the victim in the 1000 block of Common Street.
fox8live.com
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
fox8live.com
Sheriff Susan Hutson avoids appearing before New Orleans judge questioning inmate delivery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Orleans Parish deputies failed to transport an inmate to a court hearing last Thursday, Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to come before her Monday morning (Oct. 17). Two representatives for Hutson’s office appeared in court instead. “The sheriff was...
Cops looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian
NOPD says a woman is dead, and the driver that hit her fled the crash scene. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality that left an unknown woman deceased
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Elmwood store employee used cell phone to record woman in dressing room: JPSO
Authorities arrested an employee of the Nike Community Store in Elmwood and booked him with video voyeurism after a female customer accused him of sliding his cell phone under a dressing room door to record her, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the...
Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
One man is in the hospital after being shot on Sunday night in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
Man hospitalized after Lower Ninth Ward shooting
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Breanna Bringier, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Delery Street just north of St. Claude Avenue, a few blocks west of the Orleans/St. Bernard Parish Line.
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
fox8live.com
3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three more robbery attempts were reported Friday night (Oct. 14) in the same Mid-City neighborhood where an off-duty New Orleans police officer was shot during an attempted robbery one night earlier, the NOPD said. Four women were victimized in the three incidents, which occurred within the...
NOLA.com
Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case
A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
NOPD officer shot, police release little information
New Orleans Police are saying very little about a shooting that left a cop in the hospital with a bullet wound. An initial police report does not identify the officer. It also does not explain how he got shot.
ABA Journal
Lawyer who hinted about accused priest is sanctioned $400K for violating protective order
A bankruptcy judge in New Orleans has imposed a $400,000 sanction on a lawyer who represents victims of priest abuse for hinting about allegations against a Catholic priest in violation of a protective order. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith S. Grabill of the Eastern District of Louisiana imposed the sanction on...
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo
NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
