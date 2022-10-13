Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Free bikes given to first-grade class at Baltimore elementary school
First graders at North Bend Elementary School have new toys to play with. All 65 students got free bikes, courtesy of a local company and a non-profit.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Photographer's mural is part of Lexington Market's renaissance
The historic Lexington Market is another Baltimore institution undergoing a renaissance. Parts of the centuries-old food hall will reopen later this fall with a new look thanks, in part, to artwork from photographer Shan Wallace. In early September, Wallace told 11 News the city served as her inspiration. She used...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Baltimore
- If you're in the market to buy a home in Baltimore, you may want to know which neighborhoods are in high demand. Here, we'll look at Charles Village, Mount Vernon, Locust Point, and Federal Hill. Each neighborhood has a distinct character and style and has advantages and disadvantages. Charles...
Baltimore Running Festival brings thousands of runners to Charm City
BALTIMORE -- "I've been excited all day, I'm running the marathon!" said one runner headed into the Baltimore Convention Center Friday evening.Thousands of runners had to head into the center on Friday to check in and receive their race numbers ahead of the four races being held for the Baltimore Running Festival. The festival is bringing more than 10,000 runners from across the country and world. Saturday's festivities include a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a full marathon. "I'm doing the full marathon, one of those crazy people," said Joey Merrill, a Florida resident who went to school...
coolprogeny.com
15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival
Waterfront Partnership is bringing fall magic to Rash Field during the 15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival!. Make those Autumn memories with your family as you pick pumpkins in the Cityview Pumpkin Patch, explore Rash Field Park, and get matching face paintings! Snack on some local food truck favorites while admiring that iconic harbor skyline from Rash Field. See your little ones smile and laugh with their stilt walkers and other free activities! Don’t forget to grab some tickets or carnival pass to their pony rides, trackless train, face painting, and carnival ride.s.
University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical host community wellness event
BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center hosted a community wellness event, which offered a variety of free health screenings Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., UM BWMC employees and volunteers partnered with Park Elementary School at 201 E. 11th Ave. in Baltimore to offer services to community members. Some of the activities included administering flu shots, blood pressure screenings, a vision test, body mass index tests, and blood-glucose tests to check for diabetes. Healthy to-go boxed lunches plus produce boxes filled with fruit and vegetables were also available to those who stopped by. The event was family-friendly, where children had the opportunity to have their face painted. Dance and karate classes were offered as well.UM BWMC put an emphasis on how to collaborate with the community and schools to tackle public health issues, which includes food insecurity, access to health care services and to ensure needed resources are accessible to residents.
Wbaltv.com
From radio to racing: Talk show host participates in Baltimore Running Festival
Kaye Wise Whitehead is an award-winning Baltimore radio talk show host and activist. But Saturday, Whitehead will trade in her microphone for sneakers. For the first time, Whitehead is participating in the Baltimore Running Festival's "BaltiMORON-A-Thon." That's where runners do the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and then do the half marathon a little more than two hours later. That's a total of 16.2 miles.
Wbaltv.com
Charly's on Sue Creek wants to be the go-to spot for boaters, Essex community
ESSEX, Md. — A new waterfront restaurant located inside an Essex boating center wants to serve as a destination for boaters and community members alike. Charly's is a new venture by Baltimore restauranteur Ryan Perlberg, who also owns Fells Point staples Stuggy's and Rye. It opened quietly inside the Baltimore Boating Center last month with a grand opening planned for Oct. 21.
travelawaits.com
17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore
Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
Goats on the Slope clearing vegetation at Wyman Park Dell
Goats from Prosperity Acres in Calvert County are in Baltimore to help clear vegetation in Wyman Park Dell.
wypr.org
The father of landscape architecture turns 200
The father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead, and his sons, are acclaimed in Baltimore for spaces like Patterson Park and neighborhoods like Roland Park. We hear how the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes is celebrating 200 years since Olmstead Senior’s birth. Guests:. Jennifer Arndt Robinson...
WBAL Radio
Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon
Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: cognac dinner at The Milton Inn, Flavors of Maryland at Whitehall Mill, tea-blending in Towson, and more
The Baltimore Running Festival isn’t the only thing taking over Baltimore this week: it’s also a big one for food events. From oysters to cognac, there’s a little something for everyone over the next seven days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Openings & announcements.
belairnewsandviews.com
Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Oct. 14 & 15
The Maryland State BBQ Bash starts at 4 p.m. today in downtown Bel Air. The barbecue-themed street festival includes the Maryland State BBQ Championship, which draws more than 50 teams from throughout the region to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Dog lovers join the Baltimore Humane Society to welcome back Dogfest
REISTERSTOWN -- The Baltimore Humane Society's biggest fundraiser, Dogfest, returned on Saturday, uniting kids big and small with furry friends from all over contests and games. Presented by Best Friends Furever, Dogfest was designed to celebrate the love of dogs and benefit animals in need of care and refuge at the BHS shelter. The fundraiser featured many prize-winning competitions such as Best Costume, Best Kisser, Best Dancer, Best Owner/Pet Look-alike, Catch the Treat, Musical Sit and Best Pet Trick, judged by a local celebrity panel.The pet-centric day had games for dogs to play with their people or watch as other pups partake in...
Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore
This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
Wbaltv.com
Firefighters will never forget 2002 firebombing that killed Dawson family
Sunday commemorates 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
