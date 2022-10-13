BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center hosted a community wellness event, which offered a variety of free health screenings Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., UM BWMC employees and volunteers partnered with Park Elementary School at 201 E. 11th Ave. in Baltimore to offer services to community members. Some of the activities included administering flu shots, blood pressure screenings, a vision test, body mass index tests, and blood-glucose tests to check for diabetes. Healthy to-go boxed lunches plus produce boxes filled with fruit and vegetables were also available to those who stopped by. The event was family-friendly, where children had the opportunity to have their face painted. Dance and karate classes were offered as well.UM BWMC put an emphasis on how to collaborate with the community and schools to tackle public health issues, which includes food insecurity, access to health care services and to ensure needed resources are accessible to residents.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO