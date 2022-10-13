Thanks, DSNY! Woman finds ring after accidentally tossing it in trash with help of New York’s Strongest

Read full article on original website
NYC Teacher's Aide Saves 6 Lives After His Own Ends Suddenly at 19
The 19-year-old teacher's aide shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been working saved the lives of six people in four states, including his own, an organ donation group announced Monday. , police said, and the suspect has been charged with murder. Ethan...
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station
NEW YORK, NY – A 26-year-old man was pushed onto tracks at an NYC subway station in the latest unprovoked attack committed within the NYC subway system. According to the NYPD, on Saturday morning, an unidentified man pushed a 26-year-old male onto the tracks as a northbound 6 train was entering the station at East 149th Street in the Bronx. The incident happened at around 11:50 am and was captured on surveillance video. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pulled back onto the platform before the train arrived by a good Samaritan, police said. He The post Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station appeared first on Shore News Network.
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
With large response, FDNY puts a ‘good stop’ to an electrical fire in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a dozen FDNY units responded Sunday night to a fire at a private home in New Springville. The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. inside a two-story structure at 92 Shirra Ave.
Source: Gun stolen in Florida recovered on the North Shore of Staten Island; man, 27, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of being in possession of a gun in St. George, according to police. The .45-caliber firearm previously was reported stolen in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The suspect was...
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
NYC Sanitation workers dig through trash in search of woman's lost ring
Thanks to a group of sanitation workers, a Staten Island woman has her ring back after accidentally tossing it in the trash.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Man fatally struck by subway train after being pushed onto tracks during dispute
A man was critically injured after being hit by a subway train when he was pushed onto the tracks during a dispute with another man, authorities said.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Cops: Driver trying to pass double-parked vehicle collided with MTA bus; source says bus operator and a child taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A driver of a car allegedly was trying to pass a double-parked vehicle when he collided with a MTA bus in Port Richmond during the Monday morning rush hour, according to police. The two people taken to Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton were the...
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
Hess Truck 2022: Flatbed, hod rods are ode to Hess founder’s legacy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Hess truck is back – just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The Hess Corporation just announced its 2022 holiday season with the release of the 3-in-1 Hess Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods. You can haul away the three vehicles – complete...
Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
