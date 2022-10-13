Read full article on original website
St. Louis Blues: Revisiting the Pavel Buchnevich Trade
As the 2022-23 season is about to begin for the St. Louis Blues, it’s time to look back on the Pavel Buchnevich trade that general manager Doug Armstrong pulled off prior to the 2021-22 season. This trade has been fantastic for the Blues through one season. Buchnevich’s Career Year...
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
Devils hope hard practice results in win over Ducks
The New Jersey Devils have been slow out of the chute, so coach Lindy Ruff turned up the temperature heading
Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Troubles, Ovechkin & More
Welcome to the first edition of the ‘Washington Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 season. This is the start of a weekly series that will be released each Monday, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. After starting the season...
Senators Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Slow Start Offensively
After losing to the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are questioning the Ottawa Senators’ legitimacy as a playoff contender. The offence hasn’t been producing as well as the team would have hoped, having only scored three goals in 120 minutes of play. The truth is, chemistry...
Blues’ 2022-23 Season Could Be Filled With Milestones
The St. Louis Blues 2022-23 season is nearly upon us. As the time draws closer, here is a chance to look at the vast number of milestones nearly every player on the club’s roster could achieve this season. Jordan Binnington. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington needs only 38 games played...
The NHL’s Most-Searched-For Players of 2022
As much as the operation of the NHL is defined by the sport of hockey, its athletes create intrigue in a variety of ways, on and off the ice. Unsurprisingly, fans love to stay connected and up-to-date with the players who make watching the games so exciting. However, certain figureheads can create discussion and debate without stepping foot in the rink and excel at keeping their names in the news for one reason or another.
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Advantage Samsonov & Sandin’s New Job
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Commentary, we’ll look at the battle of the two goalies after a game each. Second, we’ll assess how well Rasmus Sandin is playing in quite a different role this season than before. Third, we’ll look at some surprising tough love distributed...
Kraken Should Be Concerned With Grubauer’s Early Struggles
Despite being only three games into the regular season, critiques of Philipp Grubauer‘s first start of the year have begun to roll in. In a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on opening night, he allowed five goals on 27 shots. Grubauer’s play has been subject to scrutiny...
Blues Weekly: Opening Night, Inaugural HOF Class, Brown & More
The St. Louis Blues became the final team to open up their 2022-23 season in the NHL. With the odd scheduling, the Blues will play just two games in eight days of the season truly beginning in North America. I’ll exclude the Prague games from that as they were four days before everybody else started their season.
What an Oilers’ All-In Plan for the Stanley Cup Looks Like
The Edmonton Oilers took a big step last season by making it to the Western Conference Final. After failing a couple of seasons to make it out of the first round, the team and players now have the confidence to not only have the same success as 2021-22 but go all the way this time.
Moose’s Lambert & Lucius Impressive in Opening Weekend
The Manitoba Moose opened their season against the Rockford IceHogs over the weekend. The team has high hopes, with plenty of young and exciting prospects boosting an already-stacked lineup. Dominic Toninato and Jansen Harkins joined the team after clearing waivers and produced immediately. They split the weekend series after losing...
Devils 2022-23 Home Opener: The Highs and Lows
The stage was set for New Jersey Devils fans to have an enjoyable Saturday night at Prudential Center. It was the team’s home opener, and captain Nico Hischier was set to make his season debut as well as Vitek Vanecek who was acquired this past summer. It marked their...
Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down: Young Guns, Injuries, Scoring & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Montreal Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. The Montreal Canadiens had a very rough preseason, going 0-6-2 and losing four games...
Blues Season Opener Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets – 10/15/22
The wait is finally over! After finishing the preseason with a 6-2-0 record, the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0) are set to kickoff their regular season tonight against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets (0-2-0). The Blues and Blue Jackets squared off twice in the preseason, each team going 1-1-0. In injury...
Devils’ Ruff on Thin Ice With Familiar Start to 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 season has gotten off to a rough start. If it feels like you’re watching a re-run of a game from a season ago, you wouldn’t be wrong in that assessment. The Devils lost both of their first two contests 5-2, and while they did outplay each of their opponents for good stretches, the same mistakes that plagued them the previous two seasons have reared their ugly heads again.
Jets Weekly: Hellebuyck, Scheifele & Opening Win vs. Rangers
Welcome to the second installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. Only one game was played, but the Jets had no shortage of storylines going into...
Flames Snap Historical Season Opener Losing Streak
The Calgary Flames opened their 2022-23 season with a 5-3 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche. The game marked the first time since 2009 that the team walked away from a season opener with a victory. For many years, the Flames had the unwanted distinction of owning the longest losing streak when it came to season openers. After Thursday night, they passed the torch to the Arizona Coyotes, who recently extended their losing streak to six seasons after a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
