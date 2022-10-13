ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

New program underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new program is underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing shortage. City leaders gathered Monday to address Albuquerque's housing crisis. The housing program is called Albuquerque Housing Forward. According to city leaders, the new housing program will help increase housing supply and promote access for all.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Firefighters set to host a fundraiser event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Fire Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244 will be hosting their Muster event to benefit their IAFF Survivor’s Fund on October 29. IAFF Survivors Fund is a fund that helps local firefighters & their immediate family members who are stricken with life-altering illnesses or injuries and is only funded through donations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

5 and Why: 5 places to take photographs in and around Albuquerque

The city of Albuquerque and its surrounding area provides ample opportunity for both professional and amateur photographers to photograph places that are both beautiful and unique. Isaac Martinez, a film student at The University of New Mexico and practicing photographer for the last four years, spoke to the Daily Lobo about his favorite spots to take photographs with some common and uncommon spots.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter

“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy