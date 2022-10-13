Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lanes closing for Canyon Ranch Bridge project
The closure will be about half a mile long.
KOAT 7
New program underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new program is underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing shortage. City leaders gathered Monday to address Albuquerque's housing crisis. The housing program is called Albuquerque Housing Forward. According to city leaders, the new housing program will help increase housing supply and promote access for all.
Sandia Labs, Albuquerque residents join forces to create murals for community
Participants, volunteers, and children were given free, creative choices when it came to color.
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
Attorney General Balderas among finalists for top job at Northern New Mexico College
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s current Attorney General, a top administrator from a Georgia college and a deputy secretary with the state’s Higher Ed Department are among three candidates now vying for a top job education job in Española. Seeking a college president, Northern New Mexico College has named Hector Balderas, Dr. Bruno Hicks and […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Firefighters set to host a fundraiser event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Fire Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244 will be hosting their Muster event to benefit their IAFF Survivor’s Fund on October 29. IAFF Survivors Fund is a fund that helps local firefighters & their immediate family members who are stricken with life-altering illnesses or injuries and is only funded through donations.
Albuquerque City Council to vote on state’s role in rent control
Monday's City Council meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
KOAT 7
'They're not going to be alone': What to expect from the first-ever 'Missing in New Mexico' day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An important day in the Land of Enchantment. On Oct. 22, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety will host the first-ever "Missing in New Mexico" Day. The opportunity will bring families of missing persons together with multiple state and law enforcement agencies to offer a variety of services.
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 places to take photographs in and around Albuquerque
The city of Albuquerque and its surrounding area provides ample opportunity for both professional and amateur photographers to photograph places that are both beautiful and unique. Isaac Martinez, a film student at The University of New Mexico and practicing photographer for the last four years, spoke to the Daily Lobo about his favorite spots to take photographs with some common and uncommon spots.
City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter
“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
Surge in new Albuquerque carwash spots leads to calls for more regulation
If you've driven around Albuquerque, you may have noticed a lot of new car washes popping up. Now, the city's trying to set up some new rules for them.
BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
New townhomes with affordable units will soon hit the market in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new townhome development will soon be hitting the market in downtown Albuquerque. The Palladium townhomes at 2nd and Silver were built by Homewise, an organization that helps people become homeowners. It’s made up of 16 townhomes with 30% of those units classified as affordable housing. This is Homewise’s first new development […]
Comments / 0