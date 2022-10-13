Read full article on original website
Kanye Addresses Antisemitic Remarks, Incorrectly Says George Floyd Died From Fentanyl in ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Nearly a year after he first appeared on Drink Champs, Kanye West returned to the show this week to discuss a variety of topics with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. One of the clips from the episode that’s resulted in backlash sees Kanye discussing George Floyd, who West incorrectly claims died of a drug overdose. While referencing Candace Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” Ye attempted to tie Floyd’s death to fentanyl. Floyd’s death was of course, ruled a homicide, and his killer, Derek Chauvin remains in prison.
Woman Believed to Have Inspired Mama Coco in Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Dies at 109
María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman believed to have been the inspiration behind the character Mama Coco in the 2017 Disney and Pixar film Coco , passed away on Sunday. She was 109. Her death was confirmed via Twitter by Roberto Monroy, Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican...
How ‘DLT (Days Like This)’ Became One Of The Biggest Celebrations Of Blackness In London
Since the Swinging Sixties, London City has been seen as a hotspot for creativity on a global scale, known for its fashion and music exports as much as its impact in film and fine art. Whatever it is, England’s capital has produced countless people, countless moments, that have been able to stand toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em from anywhere on God’s green Earth.
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to Star in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has high expectations for Sister Act 3. In a recent appearance on the latest episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week, Whoopi revealed who she wants to star alongside her in the latest installment of Sister Act. “I’m going to ask for...
2 Chainz to Host Amazon Music Live Concert Series
The new Amazon Music Live concert series is set to launch later this month with host 2 Chainz. Amazon Music Live will premiere on Oct. 27 with a performance from Lil Baby, who’s set to give fans live versions of several It’s Only Me tracks, plus a selection of past catalog favorites. The series is timed to coincide with Thursday Night Football, which itself overlaps with the eve of each Friday’s batch of new music releases.
