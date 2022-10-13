Nearly a year after he first appeared on Drink Champs, Kanye West returned to the show this week to discuss a variety of topics with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. One of the clips from the episode that’s resulted in backlash sees Kanye discussing George Floyd, who West incorrectly claims died of a drug overdose. While referencing Candace Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” Ye attempted to tie Floyd’s death to fentanyl. Floyd’s death was of course, ruled a homicide, and his killer, Derek Chauvin remains in prison.

1 DAY AGO