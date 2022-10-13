Read full article on original website
Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5
Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
Fifth Season to Distribute ‘The Man Who Died’ with New Kaurismäki Star Jussi Vatanen (EXCLUSIVE)
Fifth Season has acquired international distribution rights to Elisa Viihde original series “The Man Who Died.” The company, formerly known as Endeavor Content, is behind “The Lost Daughter” or “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” It also handles global distribution for such hit shows as “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show” or “Normal People.” Based on the bestselling book by Antti Tuomainen, the six-episode series is led by Jussi Vatanen, who will next be seen in Aki Kaurismäki’s upcoming feature “Dead Leaves.” Saara Kotkaniemi and Sara Soulié, his co-star in Solar Films’ drama “Forest Giant,” also star. Since its premiere on June 19, “The Man Who...
James Corden Responds To Restaurant Calling Him An 'Abusive' Customer
The owner of Balthazar called Corden "the most abusive customer... since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis claim former nanny is on ‘campaign of harassment’ after bombshell interview
Former partners Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have issued a joint statement after their former nanny gave a bombshell interview about their breakup.In a statement, the pair alleged that the former nanny, who was not named in the interview, had been on an “18-month-long campaign” of harassment.“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple wrote in their statement to People. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and...
