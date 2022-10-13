ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

PBS NewsHour

New UK Treasury chief reverses controversial economic plan

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s new Treasury chief ripped up the government’s economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.
PBS NewsHour

British Prime Minister Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in six weeks on the job

LONDON (AP) — When Liz Truss was running to lead Britain this summer, an ally predicted her first weeks in office would be turbulent. But few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury — least of all Truss herself. In just six weeks, the prime minister’s libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief.
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: What Xi Jinping plans for China – and the world – with five more years of power

Good morning. Yesterday, Jeremy Hunt enacted what the Guardian’s political correspondent, Peter Walker, described as a “polite coup”. Hunt gutted Liz Truss’s mini-budget, discarding all but two elements of her plan and, in a final blow to her legitimacy, scaled back the energy package that Truss announced in September. The energy price guarantee will only be universal until April – rather than 2024 – making a mockery of Conservative party taunts at the paucity of the Labour offering. So come April, voters will be facing higher mortgage payments, higher energy bills, and rising inflation all at the same time.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
PBS NewsHour

How inflation spread across different sectors, making it harder to tame

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
PBS NewsHour

After rocky morning, stocks mount biggest comeback in years

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years Thursday, as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 jumped to a gain of 2.6 percent, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4...
PBS NewsHour

Brazil polls face backlash from Bolsonaro administration after election miss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

