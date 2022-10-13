Read full article on original website
New UK Treasury chief reverses controversial economic plan
LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s new Treasury chief ripped up the government’s economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in six weeks on the job
LONDON (AP) — When Liz Truss was running to lead Britain this summer, an ally predicted her first weeks in office would be turbulent. But few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury — least of all Truss herself. In just six weeks, the prime minister’s libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief.
Tuesday briefing: What Xi Jinping plans for China – and the world – with five more years of power
Good morning. Yesterday, Jeremy Hunt enacted what the Guardian’s political correspondent, Peter Walker, described as a “polite coup”. Hunt gutted Liz Truss’s mini-budget, discarding all but two elements of her plan and, in a final blow to her legitimacy, scaled back the energy package that Truss announced in September. The energy price guarantee will only be universal until April – rather than 2024 – making a mockery of Conservative party taunts at the paucity of the Labour offering. So come April, voters will be facing higher mortgage payments, higher energy bills, and rising inflation all at the same time.
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
‘No one would do that’: estate agents deny making rude gesture to Kwarteng
It was one of the more startling claims made over the weekend, in the wake of the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng. Someone in an estate agent in the then chancellor’s constituency reportedly made an “obscene gesture” at him through the window, in apparent disgust at the way his mini-budget had tanked the economy.
How inflation spread across different sectors, making it harder to tame
WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Inflation remains stubbornly high despite Federal Reserve’s efforts to stabilize costs
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
After rocky morning, stocks mount biggest comeback in years
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years Thursday, as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 jumped to a gain of 2.6 percent, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4...
President Xi Jinping calls for Chinese military growth as party congress opens
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the party...
Brazil polls face backlash from Bolsonaro administration after election miss
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on...
