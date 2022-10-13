Read full article on original website
Bakery at Tin Building
Tired of making sandwiches at home with Wonder Bread? Dramatically improve your lunch by picking up a seeded sourdough or whatever whole loaf jumps out at you at the Bakery at Tin Building. The croissants here are pretty standard, but the focaccia and custard danish stand out. The former, with its blistered, crackly crust and fluffy interior, is the best use of $3 at this entire food hall. The latter is buttery, a little lemony, and has an egg tart-like middle. We tried to eat only half of it—and failed.
Taquito
We’re into tacos. You probably are too. But you shouldn’t get them here. The fish tacos at this counter-service taqueria on the second floor of the Tin Building food hall come with a tiny portion of fried flounder and way too much cabbage. It’s like having a spicy slaw taco drizzled with more aioli than you need. While the roasted chicken taco is nicely seasoned, the actual meat is overcooked and chopped into small charred and crispy pieces. You can hardly tell you’re eating chicken. Since you won’t be able to hit every place in the Tin Building in one visit anyway, this is one of the spots to skip.
Crêpes and Dosas at Tin Building
This little station on the first floor of the Tin Building near all the fresh produce serves sweet and savory dosas and crêpes. (The latter come in buckwheat or classic.) A crêpe from here is about the same as a crêpe you’d get anywhere else. Varieties like ham/gruyère and banana/Nutella/chocolate are available, but they also have unique combinations like vanilla sponge cake with almond paste and meringue. It’s kind of fun to watch your order being made right in front of you.
Brio's Pizzeria
The menu at Brio's is encyclopedic in length, so we’ll save you some time and tell you to just focus on the pizzas (and the 14 flavors of frozen margaritas). This old-school Phoenicia spot makes very good thin-crust Neapolitan-style pies in both personal and large sizes. Heads up: They don’t start making pizzas until noon.
Wero
“Easy group meal” and “Ballard” don’t exactly mix—it's often pretty tough to grab a last-minute reservation in the neighborhood. The exception is Wero. This comfortable Korean spot specializes in ssam platters for two and cocktails featuring ingredients like matcha or sesame oil-washed Indian whiskey, and you can easily book a big booth for a group of six with as little notice as a few hours, even on weekends. With a menu full of shareable appetizers like butter-roasted potatoes, crunchy gochujang-slicked wings, and crackly rice cakes skewered with mini sausages, you could definitely pop in for drinks, but we urge you to go for the fried tofu ssam, which is even meatier and more flavorful than their similar kalbi steak option. Wero works equally as well if you’re solo too, as the bar is a great place to order a soju soda and mung bean kimchi pancake while you hang with a laptop and send some emails.
T. Brasserie
One of the most famous French chefs in the world is behind this food hall, so you'll probably want to check out the French restaurant here. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the stronger spots in the Tin Building. The space has black floors, green tile walls, and white marble tables, and it feels like a nice cafe that’s fitting for a date. Start with the bright green escargots, which are more herbaceous than garlicky. Then, if it’s the right time of year, get the salad with at least four different varieties of juicy heirloom tomatoes. The signature burger with gruyère and green chili mustard comes on a puff pastry bun, which sounds like a good idea on paper—but it's super rich and heavy. The whole thing is a bit much.
Señor Sisig Ferry Building
Señor Sisig's Ferry Building outpost has a colorful patio with lovely views of the water and Bay Bridge. That fact alone should have you rushing to this Filipino street food spot. So should the excellent food. The counter-service kiosk is churning out burritos stuffed with french fries, tosilog burritos, street tacos, sisig and rice, plus loaded nachos topped with all the usual fixings. This is a quick-eats situation, so eat your bites on the patio and keep it moving.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Marufuku Ramen
The SF-based chain (which now has seven other locations across the country) nails the art of a perfect bowl of Hakata-style ramen. So it’s not hard to see why this casual spot attracts hordes of noodle soup enthusiasts nightly. The rich, creamy broth hits you like an intensely porky flavor bomb after your first sip. The thin noodles are cooked to bouncy perfection every time, and the tender chashu pork belly almost dissolves in your mouth. We’ll come up with any excuse to get here for Friday night dates, midweek lunches, and group dinners with friends who don’t mind waiting an hour in line to get their hands on this flawless ramen.
Red Mill Burgers
Red Mill is not where to go to get a half-pound bison burger with gruyere on an artisan brioche bun with pomme frites. It’s where to go to get a diner-style charbroiled patty, a paper tray full of cornmeal-dusted onion rings dive-bombed into a side of fry sauce, and a serious milkshake in flavors like s’mores or mint truffle. You’re not coming here for the ambience, either—you’re coming here to spread out at a fire-engine-red picnic table while blissfully eating burgers. It's perfect for lunch after a hike, or after an afternoon strolling around Phinney Ridge.
An Japanese Restaurant
Once-in-a-lifetime omakase may require you to throw down the equivalent of three round-trip, cross-country plane tickets. Not the case at An Japanese Restaurant. This high-end sushi spot located in a secluded corner of the Japan Center presents various set menus ranging between $75-$110 per person, and including a wonderful mix of exceptional raw fish, mushroom chawanmushi, miso soup, and flaky miso marinated black cod. Everything—like the a la carte sushi rolls and nigiri—is light and simple, allowing the fish flavors to shine. The place is about the size of two elevators, so you can sit at the six-seat counter in relaxed silence, or enjoy easy going conversation with the chef about how deep black bass can swim. Either way, make a reservation via text message to eat here.
Gusina Saraba
For a casual Belizean meal, you can’t go wrong with Gusina Saraba. After years of operating out of a food truck, this family-run operation opened a permanent restaurant at Mercado La Paloma in the summer of 2022. Drop by their colorful stall for Belizean specialties like deep-fried panades, and fish-filled hudut with a sweet coconut broth. Each order comes with a choice of two sides, like fluffy rice and beans and creamy potato salad. If you can, call ahead to place your order ahead of time to avoid long waits around dinner.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Trophies Burger Club
Everything at Trophies, a fast-casual spot on Fairfax, costs under $10. Their short menu involves what you’d expect to find at an old-school burger joint: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. But their all-black space is made to impress people who wait in lines for streetwear. Fortunately, service is pretty quick on weekdays, which also happens to be the best time to try their After School Special—it comes with one of their delicious burgers, crispy fries, and a fountain soda to chase it down.
Eeva
Sometimes it seems like Fishtown and Kensington are assembling a restaurant version of Now That’s What I Call Music, but instead of pop songs, it’s endless hit after hit pizza places. But what sets Eeva apart from nearby spots like Hook & Master, Pizzeria Beddia, and Pizza Shackamaxon is that in addition to being a pizzeria, it’s a natural wine bottle shop, all-day bakery, and sandwich shop. And most importantly, they serve stellar pizza, which–like a compilation of chart-topping songs–you can’t get out of your head.
Aroma Coffee & Tea Co.
This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse in Studio City is absolutely slammed on weekends, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody's here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio with abundant WiFi ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year.
T Café
While you’re at the Tin Building, it’s entirely possible that a few hours will pass without you even noticing. You still might want to hit a few spots—but you’re so tired already. T Café is where to go for something with caffeine, and it’s one of the few places in the food hall with lots of windows. For a lighter breakfast or lunch, you can get things like a fresh-squeezed juice or overnight oats made with wild bee pollen. You can always add a bagel or a pastry from the bakery or pâtisserie right next door when you’re checking out.
Roxanne
Roxanne is Alexandra Holt’s teeny 26-seater in the Italian Market, where she’s serving up experimental cuisine in a $75 eight-course tasting menu. The dishes feel like they were created from the basket of random ingredients on Chopped–calf brains, beets, and herbed brioche drenched in an overly tangy sauce, and lion’s mane mushroom and pear in a hollandaise so smoky it felt like a punch to the throat. Her pastries are a delight, like the persimmon pancakes, but we can’t quite figure out what they were doing next to pork cheeks and peppercorn. If you want to play Ted Allen, head in for dinner (we’ll stick to the weekend croissants and canelés).
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
