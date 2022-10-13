Read full article on original website
Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Breaks Down Why Marvel and Netflix's Versions Are So Different
Fans have yet to see whether the version of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that recently appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is technically the same version in the self-titled Daredevil series that first appeared on Netflix years ago. Whatever the case, Cox admits there are clear differences between the two character, regardless of the continuity of the two shows.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals How Orphan Black Influenced Her MCU Performance (Exclusive)
With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany finally entered the superhero space — and it's pretty safe to say that she did so in a smashing way. The Disney+ exclusive series starred Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, a lawyer whose life — and sense of self — are forever changed when she gets gamma powers, and the ability to turn into a 6'7" superhero. Ever since Maslany was first cast in the role in the fall of 2020, fans have been eager to see how she physically embodied both sides of Jen, especially after her Emmy-winning work on the BBC America series Orphan Black. The beloved series saw Maslany play over a dozen genetically-identical, but radically different clones, often playing multiple characters in the same scene. As Maslany revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview after the She-Hulk finale, her work on Orphan Black definitely influenced her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, especially with regards to how she is perceived by others.
Tatiana Maslany Breaks Silence on She-Hulk Finale's KEVIN Cameo (Exclusive)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's season finale launched on Disney+ last week, and it was an episode that arguably changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with it. The show took the fourth-wall-breaking life of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some epic new heights, as she ultimately confronted the "man behind the curtain" who was pulling the strings for the entire franchise. Instead of being Marvel Studios' actual real-life president, Kevin Feige, the show's version was an AI robot named K.E.V.I.N., and the conversation that he and Jen had hilariously highlighted some of the MCU's tropes, while also focusing on Jen's personal story. While speaking with ComicBook.com following the She-Hulk finale, Maslany revealed that she was "blown away" by the sequence of events in the finale, which she says helped Jen's storyline become even more personal.
She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals If Daredevil Romance Is Serious
The budding relationship between She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is something many fans want to see progress, especially after the closing moments of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Unfortunately for those "shipping" the duo, Maslany herself doesn't think it's something bound to last. "I...
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dead at 96
Throughout the years, there have been many Friday the 13th films and multiple actors have played the franchise's main villain, Jason Voorhees. In 1984, Ted White played the role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, which many fans consider to be one of the best Jason films. Sadly, it was announced yesterday that White had passed away at age 96. White was a longtime stuntman in Hollywood and doubled for big stars such as John Wayne and Clark Gable. Yesterday, Convention All Stars owner Sean Clark took to Facebook to share the news of White's passing (via Bloody Disgusting).
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Claims Old Warner Bros. Leadership Didn't Want Henry Cavill Return
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson claims that the old Warner Bros. leadership didn't want Henry Cavill to return. In an interview shared by @AjepArts on Twitter, The Rock explained the process that got Superman back in the game for this movie. It seems like the previous regime at Warner Bros. had other plans. Johnson goes through his record of events and hammers on the fact that he's been trying to get Cavill back into the DC universe for six years now. It's been reported that the company had multiple other plans for Superman projects and the character did appear in Shazam and Peacemaker to name a few examples. Whether it was going to be a recast situation or merely extended negotiations with the actor, fans were left to wonder. Now, it seems like he's 100 percent back for the time being. Check out the entirety of his comments down below!
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Marvel Star Reacts to Surprise "Cameo" in She-Hulk Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Whether it's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its surprise cameos. And after a who's who of first season cameos — from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to mega-star rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the show's most meta cameo yet.
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
The Rings of Power Showrunners Details Their Scrapped Star Trek Script Starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth
The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are opening up on their scrapped Star Trek 4 script for the first time. Before Amazon hired Payne and McKay as showrunners on The Lord of the Rings streaming series, Payne and McKay penned a script for Star Trek 4 that would have reunited Capt. James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine, with his father, George Kirk. Chris Hemsworth played George in the opening moments of the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie and would have returned to the role for Star Trek 4. However, the film fell apart over contract negotiations, and Paramount abandoned Payne and McKay's script.
Dwayne Johnson Went Behind DC Films Boss's Back to Get Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo
Dwayne Johnson clearly isn't a fan of keeping secrets. Black Adam doesn't open in theaters until this weekend, but DC fans are already buzzing about the film's Henry Cavill cameo, which Johnson has been talking pretty openly about since the premiere. Fans have been waiting to see Cavill's Superman back on the big screen, and Johnson went to great lengths to make sure the anticipated cameo took place in his movie, going over the head of the executive in charge of DC films in order to get the green light.
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
Harrison Ford Confirmed For Captain America 4 and Marvel's Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford is confirmed to be taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a role formerly held by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Ford will reportedly make his debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order in May of 2024; he will then reportedly appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, which is slated for release in July of 2024. That release schedule will presumably allow Ford to get his appearances done in one stint of production on both films. Ford will also be doing work for Disney when he returns for Indiana Jones 5 in late June of next year.
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for George of the Jungle Incident
Brendan Fraser has apologized for getting a little "wild" during the filming of George of the Jungle in San Francisco. At a screening of his new film The Whale during the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, Fraser humorously issued an apology to the city where parts of George of the Jungle were filmed and took place. In an interview with the Bay Area's SFGATE, Fraser recalled a scene where his character — the Tarzan-inspired jungle king — rescues a parasailer dangling from the top of the Bay Bridge in the 1997 Disney comedy.
Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos
It is no secret that manga sales are bigger than ever, and the industry is growing by the day. As fans across the world search for their go-to manga, some titles reign supreme whether we're talking One Piece or My Hero Academia. Of course, some of the latest titles toppling sales are Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family thanks to their anime series. And now, the two titles have teamed up for a special promo.
Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle
Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
Twister Sequel Twisters Planning Spring 2023 Production Start
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are said to be meeting with potential directors for Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 cult-classic movie Twister, starring the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Universal is co-financing Twisters along with Warner Bros. Pictures, with veteran producer Frank Marshall attached. The more interesting note in the report from The Dish is that it is Steven Spielberg's love of the script by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) that has brought in Amblin and helped put Twisters on the fast track to production in 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Tracking Points to HUGE Opening Weekend
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new box office estimates. The fresh tracking numbers are pointing towards a massive opening weekend for the Marvel sequel. The original Black Panther managed to net $202 million in its opening frame. Wakanda Forever is estimated to land somewhere between $180 million and $225 million according to numbers from Box Office Pro. A showing at the low end of that estimate would still put the Marvel movie in the top third of openings for Phase 4. If Wakanda Forever managed to beat $200 million, it would be one of the biggest smashes in the history of the MCU. So, a lot of directions for the Ryan Coogler film. Some viewers didn't know what story the movie would decide to pursue after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, general audiences are still queuing up to see whatever Marvel has planned to close out Phase 4.
Dick Grayson Reunites With Batman Family, Titans, and Justice League on Nightwing #100 Cover
DC is gearing up for the release of Nightwing #100, and the hallmark issue is reuniting Dick Grayson with several key figures from his past and present. Writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo took over as the creative team on Nightwing #78, ushering in a new era for the former Boy Wonder. During their run, Nightwing discovered he has a sister, got caught up in the Batman "Fear State" crossover, and plays a central role in the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event series. DC appears to have big plans for Nightwing, and a cover for his 100th issue is the perfect example of this, as he stands front-and-center among the Batman Family, Titans, and Justice League.
