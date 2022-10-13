Read full article on original website
Gusina Saraba
For a casual Belizean meal, you can’t go wrong with Gusina Saraba. After years of operating out of a food truck, this family-run operation opened a permanent restaurant at Mercado La Paloma in the summer of 2022. Drop by their colorful stall for Belizean specialties like deep-fried panades, and fish-filled hudut with a sweet coconut broth. Each order comes with a choice of two sides, like fluffy rice and beans and creamy potato salad. If you can, call ahead to place your order ahead of time to avoid long waits around dinner.
Sandwich & Salad at Tin Building
Considering all the options in the Tin Building food hall, a salad or sandwich probably doesn’t seem that exciting. But this seemingly forgettable station is one of the spots we like the most. You can build your own custom salad, or if you’re not in a decision-making mood, you can get a house creation like the one with grilled shrimp, crunchy potato sticks, and yellow summer beans. They also have one of the best roast beef sandwiches we’ve had. The beef is warm, garlicky, and good enough to eat by itself with a fork.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
T Café
While you’re at the Tin Building, it’s entirely possible that a few hours will pass without you even noticing. You still might want to hit a few spots—but you’re so tired already. T Café is where to go for something with caffeine, and it’s one of the few places in the food hall with lots of windows. For a lighter breakfast or lunch, you can get things like a fresh-squeezed juice or overnight oats made with wild bee pollen. You can always add a bagel or a pastry from the bakery or pâtisserie right next door when you’re checking out.
Bakery at Tin Building
Tired of making sandwiches at home with Wonder Bread? Dramatically improve your lunch by picking up a seeded sourdough or whatever whole loaf jumps out at you at the Bakery at Tin Building. The croissants here are pretty standard, but the focaccia and custard danish stand out. The former, with its blistered, crackly crust and fluffy interior, is the best use of $3 at this entire food hall. The latter is buttery, a little lemony, and has an egg tart-like middle. We tried to eat only half of it—and failed.
Crêpes and Dosas at Tin Building
This little station on the first floor of the Tin Building near all the fresh produce serves sweet and savory dosas and crêpes. (The latter come in buckwheat or classic.) A crêpe from here is about the same as a crêpe you’d get anywhere else. Varieties like ham/gruyère and banana/Nutella/chocolate are available, but they also have unique combinations like vanilla sponge cake with almond paste and meringue. It’s kind of fun to watch your order being made right in front of you.
An Japanese Restaurant
Once-in-a-lifetime omakase may require you to throw down the equivalent of three round-trip, cross-country plane tickets. Not the case at An Japanese Restaurant. This high-end sushi spot located in a secluded corner of the Japan Center presents various set menus ranging between $75-$110 per person, and including a wonderful mix of exceptional raw fish, mushroom chawanmushi, miso soup, and flaky miso marinated black cod. Everything—like the a la carte sushi rolls and nigiri—is light and simple, allowing the fish flavors to shine. The place is about the size of two elevators, so you can sit at the six-seat counter in relaxed silence, or enjoy easy going conversation with the chef about how deep black bass can swim. Either way, make a reservation via text message to eat here.
Delbar Middle Eastern
Whether you’re in the chic sunroom, on the tropical outdoor patio, or by the sceney bar, every seat at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park feels like you just sat down at the cool spot that all the travel influencers post. Persian carpets, Iranian art, potted trees, and small antique oil-burning lamps placed at each table may inspire you to post a few pictures of your own, then put your Teams status on OOO. But the whole experience from the complimentary bread service—pita with feta cheese, walnuts, rashes, and herbs—to the pace and plating of your ordered dishes makes you want to book a trip back. The super helpful waitstaff will walk you through the menu, and when they tell you to get the Sabzi Polo, an herby rice dish with a crispy top shell, or the tangy Dill Labneh with shredded lamb, you should really listen.
Hangry's
This counter-service spot in Belmont Cragin has a menu full of everything from burgers to pasta, but the wings are why we come here. They're juicy and crispy, and come with delicious sauces like classic BBQ or the Belmont Cragin—a tangy garlic buffalo sauce with just a little bit of spiciness. But our favorite is pineapple express, which has plenty of fruity sweetness while still having enough heat, courtesy of some habanero.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Queensyard
Queensyard is one of several restaurants in the high-end shopping mall that is Hudson Yards, and people seem to like the bright, open space and striking view of The Vessel from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The food is billed as “Modern American with London Style,” but we find it generally odd. Almost every dish has us asking the same question: Why?
Wero
“Easy group meal” and “Ballard” don’t exactly mix—it's often pretty tough to grab a last-minute reservation in the neighborhood. The exception is Wero. This comfortable Korean spot specializes in ssam platters for two and cocktails featuring ingredients like matcha or sesame oil-washed Indian whiskey, and you can easily book a big booth for a group of six with as little notice as a few hours, even on weekends. With a menu full of shareable appetizers like butter-roasted potatoes, crunchy gochujang-slicked wings, and crackly rice cakes skewered with mini sausages, you could definitely pop in for drinks, but we urge you to go for the fried tofu ssam, which is even meatier and more flavorful than their similar kalbi steak option. Wero works equally as well if you’re solo too, as the bar is a great place to order a soju soda and mung bean kimchi pancake while you hang with a laptop and send some emails.
Red Mill Burgers
Red Mill is not where to go to get a half-pound bison burger with gruyere on an artisan brioche bun with pomme frites. It’s where to go to get a diner-style charbroiled patty, a paper tray full of cornmeal-dusted onion rings dive-bombed into a side of fry sauce, and a serious milkshake in flavors like s’mores or mint truffle. You’re not coming here for the ambience, either—you’re coming here to spread out at a fire-engine-red picnic table while blissfully eating burgers. It's perfect for lunch after a hike, or after an afternoon strolling around Phinney Ridge.
Double Yolk
The concept of this place is simple. You choose a bread (English muffin, brioche, or a roll), an egg type (whole, whites, or vegan), and one of eight “styles” (roast mushrooms with salsa verde, for example). And there you have it: your very own ideal breakfast sandwich (or at least something close to it). Sandwiches run $9-$16, but they’re quite large and come stuffed with a lot of fluffy eggs. Be sure to get a hash brown on the side. It comes in the form of a long stick, with a pomme purée-like texture on the inside.
House of the Red Pearl
House of the Red Pearl is a speakeasy-ish Chinese-inspired spot that you enter through a curtain at the back of the Asian goods store in Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Tin Building. The dining room has lantern-like light fixtures and a huge mural of scenes from a Chinese village—design choices that, at best, feel extremely cheesy. Still, this place has our favorite food at the Tin Building. Their top dish is a take on Peking duck, which comes with soy-glazed breast meat and a confit quarter leg with crispy skin that we can’t stop thinking about. If you work nearby, this restaurant would work well for a business dinner. The experience leans upscale, the space is relatively quiet, and there's a semi-private room in case you want to do a team outing.
Señor Sisig Ferry Building
Señor Sisig's Ferry Building outpost has a colorful patio with lovely views of the water and Bay Bridge. That fact alone should have you rushing to this Filipino street food spot. So should the excellent food. The counter-service kiosk is churning out burritos stuffed with french fries, tosilog burritos, street tacos, sisig and rice, plus loaded nachos topped with all the usual fixings. This is a quick-eats situation, so eat your bites on the patio and keep it moving.
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
Harvey's Cafe
Harvey's is a cozy corner café owned by Easton Gym upstairs, which has been in business since 1938. Harvey's isn’t a historical relic like Easton, but it emulates an "old-school" aesthetic with exposed brick, vintage sofa chairs, and sports memorabilia on display. There are plenty of outlets and never too much foot traffic, plus we get really excited about the rotating Toast Tuesday special. Our favorite menu staple: the egg salad toast with capers and shaved radish.
Taquito
We’re into tacos. You probably are too. But you shouldn’t get them here. The fish tacos at this counter-service taqueria on the second floor of the Tin Building food hall come with a tiny portion of fried flounder and way too much cabbage. It’s like having a spicy slaw taco drizzled with more aioli than you need. While the roasted chicken taco is nicely seasoned, the actual meat is overcooked and chopped into small charred and crispy pieces. You can hardly tell you’re eating chicken. Since you won’t be able to hit every place in the Tin Building in one visit anyway, this is one of the spots to skip.
