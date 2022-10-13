Read full article on original website
Claressa Shields outpoints Savannah Marshall in a thriller, undisputed at 160 once again
Self-proclaimed GWOAT or has that distinction now been fully earned inside the ring?. Claressa Shields once again emerged as undisputed middleweight champion of the world by scoring a 10-round unanimous decision over England’s Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The official scores were 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94.
Alycia Baumgardner edges Mikaela Mayer on contentious decision, unifies at 130 pounds
Well, words almost fail me. Detroit’s Alycia Baumgardner added Ring, IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles to the WBC version she already held by posting a controversial 10-round split decision over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London. One judge scored 97-93 in favor of Mayer, but was overruled by two tallies of 96-95 in favor of the winner.
Troy Williamson-Josh Kelly set for December 2 in Newcastle
It’s title time on the Tyne, with the epic North-East battle for the British Super Welterweight Championship confirmed between Darlington’s Troy Williamson (19-0-1, 14KOs) and Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KOs) at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle on Friday December 2, live on Channel 5. Kelly expressed his...
Shields-Marshall is most watched women’s fight in history
London, England – (October 17, 2022) – The most anticipated women’s fight of all-time is officially the most watched women’s fight of all-time. Over two million viewers tuned in on Sky Sports to watch the historic BOXXER: Legacy event at the sold-out 02 Arena in London on Saturday, 15th October, making it the most-watched women’s professional boxing show in UK history and setting a new audience record for a live women’s sport event on Sky.
Deontay Wilder comes back with a fury, stopping Robert Helenius in one
NEW YORK — It was like an unwelcome specter that lurked, whispering in his ear “retire, retire.” Deontay Wilder thought about it. The former WBC world heavyweight titlist thought long and hard about it. Then, something happened this past May. The city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, unveiled a...
On this day: Roman Gonzalez stops Brian Viloria in nine, retains Ring and WBC 112-pound titles
On Oct. 17, 2015, Roman Gonzalez scored a ninth-round stoppage over Brian Viloria to retain Ring and WBC flyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York. The official time was 2:53. With Floyd Mayweather having retired one month earlier, Gonzalez, then a three-weight world titleholder, was anointed as the...
Zach Parker meets John Ryder in London on November 26
THE WBO INTERIM super middleweight world championship will be on the line when Zach Parker takes on John Ryder at The 02 on Saturday November 26 in what should be a thrilling domestic collision, live on BT Sport. Parker, the super middleweight destroyer from Derby, was originally set to fight...
New Faces: Floyd Schofield
Height: 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Pro record: 11-0 (9 knockouts) Best night of pro career and why: An associate set up a call for Schofield with boxing royalty ahead of his professional debut. “I got a phone call from Floyd Mayweather Jr. before the fight – it was Facetime,” Schofield told...
