Well, words almost fail me. Detroit’s Alycia Baumgardner added Ring, IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles to the WBC version she already held by posting a controversial 10-round split decision over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London. One judge scored 97-93 in favor of Mayer, but was overruled by two tallies of 96-95 in favor of the winner.

2 DAYS AGO