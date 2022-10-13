Related
Sandwich & Salad at Tin Building
Considering all the options in the Tin Building food hall, a salad or sandwich probably doesn’t seem that exciting. But this seemingly forgettable station is one of the spots we like the most. You can build your own custom salad, or if you’re not in a decision-making mood, you can get a house creation like the one with grilled shrimp, crunchy potato sticks, and yellow summer beans. They also have one of the best roast beef sandwiches we’ve had. The beef is warm, garlicky, and good enough to eat by itself with a fork.
Marufuku Ramen
The SF-based chain (which now has seven other locations across the country) nails the art of a perfect bowl of Hakata-style ramen. So it’s not hard to see why this casual spot attracts hordes of noodle soup enthusiasts nightly. The rich, creamy broth hits you like an intensely porky flavor bomb after your first sip. The thin noodles are cooked to bouncy perfection every time, and the tender chashu pork belly almost dissolves in your mouth. We’ll come up with any excuse to get here for Friday night dates, midweek lunches, and group dinners with friends who don’t mind waiting an hour in line to get their hands on this flawless ramen.
Wero
“Easy group meal” and “Ballard” don’t exactly mix—it's often pretty tough to grab a last-minute reservation in the neighborhood. The exception is Wero. This comfortable Korean spot specializes in ssam platters for two and cocktails featuring ingredients like matcha or sesame oil-washed Indian whiskey, and you can easily book a big booth for a group of six with as little notice as a few hours, even on weekends. With a menu full of shareable appetizers like butter-roasted potatoes, crunchy gochujang-slicked wings, and crackly rice cakes skewered with mini sausages, you could definitely pop in for drinks, but we urge you to go for the fried tofu ssam, which is even meatier and more flavorful than their similar kalbi steak option. Wero works equally as well if you’re solo too, as the bar is a great place to order a soju soda and mung bean kimchi pancake while you hang with a laptop and send some emails.
Señor Sisig Ferry Building
Señor Sisig's Ferry Building outpost has a colorful patio with lovely views of the water and Bay Bridge. That fact alone should have you rushing to this Filipino street food spot. So should the excellent food. The counter-service kiosk is churning out burritos stuffed with french fries, tosilog burritos, street tacos, sisig and rice, plus loaded nachos topped with all the usual fixings. This is a quick-eats situation, so eat your bites on the patio and keep it moving.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Crêpes and Dosas at Tin Building
This little station on the first floor of the Tin Building near all the fresh produce serves sweet and savory dosas and crêpes. (The latter come in buckwheat or classic.) A crêpe from here is about the same as a crêpe you’d get anywhere else. Varieties like ham/gruyère and banana/Nutella/chocolate are available, but they also have unique combinations like vanilla sponge cake with almond paste and meringue. It’s kind of fun to watch your order being made right in front of you.
Brio's Pizzeria
The menu at Brio's is encyclopedic in length, so we’ll save you some time and tell you to just focus on the pizzas (and the 14 flavors of frozen margaritas). This old-school Phoenicia spot makes very good thin-crust Neapolitan-style pies in both personal and large sizes. Heads up: They don’t start making pizzas until noon.
An Japanese Restaurant
Once-in-a-lifetime omakase may require you to throw down the equivalent of three round-trip, cross-country plane tickets. Not the case at An Japanese Restaurant. This high-end sushi spot located in a secluded corner of the Japan Center presents various set menus ranging between $75-$110 per person, and including a wonderful mix of exceptional raw fish, mushroom chawanmushi, miso soup, and flaky miso marinated black cod. Everything—like the a la carte sushi rolls and nigiri—is light and simple, allowing the fish flavors to shine. The place is about the size of two elevators, so you can sit at the six-seat counter in relaxed silence, or enjoy easy going conversation with the chef about how deep black bass can swim. Either way, make a reservation via text message to eat here.
Hangry's
This counter-service spot in Belmont Cragin has a menu full of everything from burgers to pasta, but the wings are why we come here. They're juicy and crispy, and come with delicious sauces like classic BBQ or the Belmont Cragin—a tangy garlic buffalo sauce with just a little bit of spiciness. But our favorite is pineapple express, which has plenty of fruity sweetness while still having enough heat, courtesy of some habanero.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Eeva
Sometimes it seems like Fishtown and Kensington are assembling a restaurant version of Now That’s What I Call Music, but instead of pop songs, it’s endless hit after hit pizza places. But what sets Eeva apart from nearby spots like Hook & Master, Pizzeria Beddia, and Pizza Shackamaxon is that in addition to being a pizzeria, it’s a natural wine bottle shop, all-day bakery, and sandwich shop. And most importantly, they serve stellar pizza, which–like a compilation of chart-topping songs–you can’t get out of your head.
Delirama
This Berkeley deli plays up all the great things that can be done with well-seasoned, smoked meat. Classic reubens and deli sandwiches are an overstuffed dream between toasted rye bread. There are also hand-rolled bialys with pastrami and onion, housemade bagel breakfast sandwiches overflowing with thick pastrami slices, egg, and cheese, and huge pastrami-topped New York-style pizzas with beautiful charred crusts. This impressive world of pastrami carries into all the posters and framed illustrations covering Delirama’s walls. Wondering why there’s also an oversized pickle hanging above the cashier, a mini ship's wheel, and images of landscapes, dogs, and stags everywhere? Just go with it. You’re here to grab a sandwich, take a seat in the spacious dining room, and soak in this exciting pastrami fever dream.
Gusina Saraba
For a casual Belizean meal, you can’t go wrong with Gusina Saraba. After years of operating out of a food truck, this family-run operation opened a permanent restaurant at Mercado La Paloma in the summer of 2022. Drop by their colorful stall for Belizean specialties like deep-fried panades, and fish-filled hudut with a sweet coconut broth. Each order comes with a choice of two sides, like fluffy rice and beans and creamy potato salad. If you can, call ahead to place your order ahead of time to avoid long waits around dinner.
Trophies Burger Club
Everything at Trophies, a fast-casual spot on Fairfax, costs under $10. Their short menu involves what you’d expect to find at an old-school burger joint: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. But their all-black space is made to impress people who wait in lines for streetwear. Fortunately, service is pretty quick on weekdays, which also happens to be the best time to try their After School Special—it comes with one of their delicious burgers, crispy fries, and a fountain soda to chase it down.
Queensyard
Queensyard is one of several restaurants in the high-end shopping mall that is Hudson Yards, and people seem to like the bright, open space and striking view of The Vessel from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The food is billed as “Modern American with London Style,” but we find it generally odd. Almost every dish has us asking the same question: Why?
Double Yolk
The concept of this place is simple. You choose a bread (English muffin, brioche, or a roll), an egg type (whole, whites, or vegan), and one of eight “styles” (roast mushrooms with salsa verde, for example). And there you have it: your very own ideal breakfast sandwich (or at least something close to it). Sandwiches run $9-$16, but they’re quite large and come stuffed with a lot of fluffy eggs. Be sure to get a hash brown on the side. It comes in the form of a long stick, with a pomme purée-like texture on the inside.
Red Mill Burgers
Red Mill is not where to go to get a half-pound bison burger with gruyere on an artisan brioche bun with pomme frites. It’s where to go to get a diner-style charbroiled patty, a paper tray full of cornmeal-dusted onion rings dive-bombed into a side of fry sauce, and a serious milkshake in flavors like s’mores or mint truffle. You’re not coming here for the ambience, either—you’re coming here to spread out at a fire-engine-red picnic table while blissfully eating burgers. It's perfect for lunch after a hike, or after an afternoon strolling around Phinney Ridge.
Buffalo Joe's
With its large bright orange sign, it’s easy to spot Buffalo Joe’s in Rogers Park. This cash-only fast food spot has been a neighborhood chicken wing staple for years. Inside, the small space has a few counter spots and booths, but these seats are used mainly for waiting for take-out orders rather than dining in. Their menu has things like burgers and fried fish, but the wings are why you’re here. The sauces are great, whether you get the mild, spicy, or suicide topped with jalapeños. And regardless of what heat level you choose, each one has a nice tanginess. Unfortunately, the wings are tiny, occasionally overcooked, and though they have a decent crisp, the meat is under-seasoned. But despite not being the best wings in the city, we'll happily inhale them if they're there.
