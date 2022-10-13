Read full article on original website
The Meadowlark
This Logan Square spot is great if you want to hang at a bar that feels like a secret clubhouse. Its entrance is on a quiet side street and the discreet sign (just the silhouette of a bird) makes Meadowlark easy to miss. But once inside, you’ll find a dark wooden interior, comfy leather couches, and some great small plates and drinks—which isn’t a complete surprise considering this is from the team behind Union and Lardon. We like their smoky grilled jerk chicken hearts or turkey empanadas made with bacon fat pastry, both of which pair nicely with anything from their rotating drink menu. Currently, all of their cocktails are named after birds, like the boozy-yet-refreshing Cedar Waxwing with gin, sotol, amaro, and green chartreuse plus some lime and mint. Since seating in is limited, make sure to book a reservation in advance.
The Best Restaurants In Queen Village
Queen Village isn’t very large. You could walk the entire neighborhood and your smartwatch would still ping you later asking if you’re getting off the couch today. But running a marathon isn’t the reason we all head there. It’s because they have some amazing BYOBs, Italian spots, and sushi restaurants where you can dive into hamachi hand rolls topped with caviar or Detroit-style pizza. When you want to get a good meal in the area, these are the 14 best places to go.
Fulton Fish Co.
The Fulton Fish Market used to be at the same location as the Tin Building for almost 200 years, so it’s only fitting that there’s a raw bar and seafood spot here. At Fulton Fish Co., you’ll sit at a counter in front of a cornucopia of things from the ocean—all laid out on a massive amount of crushed ice. The razor clams with a yuzu vinaigrette and sea salt are a must-order, and if you’ve been searching for someone to talk about bivalves with, you and your server can nerd out about all the different oysters available that day. You can also get hot dishes like fish and chips and a shrimp burger. Start with a few raw bar items, then get something greasy like the fried clams and shrimp over iceberg lettuce tossed in a creamy buttermilk dressing.
Afterbar
Afterbar is a cocktail lounge in the West Loop with a bright modern interior, a spacious patio, and a great cocktail list. We particularly like the Payday Millionaire, a play on an Old Fashioned made with bourbon, rum, and creme de banana for a slight hint of vanilla and banana flavor. Since it's mainly surrounded by offices and only open Monday-Friday, it’s not a place that’ll make it onto your weekend bar crawl plans. But if you work in the area, or are pulling up at Union Station across the street, Afterbar is a reliable choice.
Seed Library
Seed Library is one of those bars that makes you feel sexy. That’s just the power of burnt orange banquette seating and getting buzzed in the basement of a slick hotel, One Hundred Shoreditch. Outside of ‘60s dome lights and records lining the walls, the cocktails are packed full of top-shelf liquor. From world-renowned cocktail pro, Mr. Lyan, the cocktail menu reads like a collaboration between Kew Gardens and your inevitable hangover. We’re talking coriander seed gimlets, red dandelion negronis, and mulberry agave margaritas. It’s undeniably a classy spot, but be warned that the music reaches club decibels at the weekend.
Where To Have A Big Group Meal Where People Can Come And Go
Between picky eaters, cramped booths, and the one person who always divides the check down to the exact penny, sit-down group meals are usually never worth the hassle. And that’s why you need to pick a place where people can come and go as they please. The “open house”...
Yum Yum Noodle Bar
Yum Yum is in the middle of Woodstock’s main drag, and it serves a wide array of Japanese noodle bowls as well as Southeast Asian dishes like satay, bánh mì, and pad thai. It’s perfect for a low-key date night or a group dinner that doesn’t need to be a big deal (even with your neighbors who make everything a big deal). Also worth mentioning: Yum Yum Noodle Bar has locations in Kingston and Red Hook as well.
7 Central London Dessert Spots That Stay Open Past 9pm
Dessert is traditionally a post meal thing. You have a steak? You end it with a trifle. You have some pizza? You finish off with some tiramisu. And yet dessert places in London don’t seem to take this into consideration when deciding on their closing hours. So for those times when it’s 9.30pm and you’re craving a slice of chocolate cake that would make Miss Trunchbull proud, these are our favourite spots around central London for a late-night dessert.
Where To Eat And Drink In University City
Whether you’re catching a movie, it’s parent's weekend, or your friend’s Grey’s Anatomy obsession led them to medical school at Penn, knowing where to get a bite in University City is crucial. Since there are so many spots serving up everything from brothy bowls of ramen and hamachi hand rolls to shrimp tacos and excellent Ethiopian dishes, we made a list of the 15 best places to eat and drink.
