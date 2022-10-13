Read full article on original website
Seed Library
Seed Library is one of those bars that makes you feel sexy. That’s just the power of burnt orange banquette seating and getting buzzed in the basement of a slick hotel, One Hundred Shoreditch. Outside of ‘60s dome lights and records lining the walls, the cocktails are packed full of top-shelf liquor. From world-renowned cocktail pro, Mr. Lyan, the cocktail menu reads like a collaboration between Kew Gardens and your inevitable hangover. We’re talking coriander seed gimlets, red dandelion negronis, and mulberry agave margaritas. It’s undeniably a classy spot, but be warned that the music reaches club decibels at the weekend.
Double Yolk
The concept of this place is simple. You choose a bread (English muffin, brioche, or a roll), an egg type (whole, whites, or vegan), and one of eight “styles” (roast mushrooms with salsa verde, for example). And there you have it: your very own ideal breakfast sandwich (or at least something close to it). Sandwiches run $9-$16, but they’re quite large and come stuffed with a lot of fluffy eggs. Be sure to get a hash brown on the side. It comes in the form of a long stick, with a pomme purée-like texture on the inside.
Coffee Coffee
Yes, Coffee Coffee has plenty of coffee, but we're more blown away by the fantastic food menu at this Larchmont spot. You can snack on charred peaches with burrata or milk bread slathered with labneh and strawberries, all while getting work done at one of their plush, suede-covered booths. It's a cute, airy space with dangling ceiling plants and modern brown-tone furniture, plus it never gets too crowded during the day. Oh, and there's a handful of outlets, too.
T Café
While you’re at the Tin Building, it’s entirely possible that a few hours will pass without you even noticing. You still might want to hit a few spots—but you’re so tired already. T Café is where to go for something with caffeine, and it’s one of the few places in the food hall with lots of windows. For a lighter breakfast or lunch, you can get things like a fresh-squeezed juice or overnight oats made with wild bee pollen. You can always add a bagel or a pastry from the bakery or pâtisserie right next door when you’re checking out.
Delbar Middle Eastern
Whether you’re in the chic sunroom, on the tropical outdoor patio, or by the sceney bar, every seat at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park feels like you just sat down at the cool spot that all the travel influencers post. Persian carpets, Iranian art, potted trees, and small antique oil-burning lamps placed at each table may inspire you to post a few pictures of your own, then put your Teams status on OOO. But the whole experience from the complimentary bread service—pita with feta cheese, walnuts, rashes, and herbs—to the pace and plating of your ordered dishes makes you want to book a trip back. The super helpful waitstaff will walk you through the menu, and when they tell you to get the Sabzi Polo, an herby rice dish with a crispy top shell, or the tangy Dill Labneh with shredded lamb, you should really listen.
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
A Beautiful Life
Of all the Jamaican restaurants in the city, DTLA's A Beautiful Life is the best option for a sit-down meal that feels like a party. There’s a bass-heavy playlist thumping as people sip tropical drinks on the patio while music videos play on multiple screens inside. And if you swing by after 5pm, you’ll discover a hookah lounge tucked in the back corner. Dishes like oxtail mac and cheese, jerk shrimp, and rasta pasta take a while to come out from the kitchen, but they also have a takeout-only location on Spring Street if you’re looking for something quick.
T. Brasserie
One of the most famous French chefs in the world is behind this food hall, so you'll probably want to check out the French restaurant here. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the stronger spots in the Tin Building. The space has black floors, green tile walls, and white marble tables, and it feels like a nice cafe that’s fitting for a date. Start with the bright green escargots, which are more herbaceous than garlicky. Then, if it’s the right time of year, get the salad with at least four different varieties of juicy heirloom tomatoes. The signature burger with gruyère and green chili mustard comes on a puff pastry bun, which sounds like a good idea on paper—but it's super rich and heavy. The whole thing is a bit much.
Red Mill Burgers
Red Mill is not where to go to get a half-pound bison burger with gruyere on an artisan brioche bun with pomme frites. It’s where to go to get a diner-style charbroiled patty, a paper tray full of cornmeal-dusted onion rings dive-bombed into a side of fry sauce, and a serious milkshake in flavors like s’mores or mint truffle. You’re not coming here for the ambience, either—you’re coming here to spread out at a fire-engine-red picnic table while blissfully eating burgers. It's perfect for lunch after a hike, or after an afternoon strolling around Phinney Ridge.
An Japanese Restaurant
Once-in-a-lifetime omakase may require you to throw down the equivalent of three round-trip, cross-country plane tickets. Not the case at An Japanese Restaurant. This high-end sushi spot located in a secluded corner of the Japan Center presents various set menus ranging between $75-$110 per person, and including a wonderful mix of exceptional raw fish, mushroom chawanmushi, miso soup, and flaky miso marinated black cod. Everything—like the a la carte sushi rolls and nigiri—is light and simple, allowing the fish flavors to shine. The place is about the size of two elevators, so you can sit at the six-seat counter in relaxed silence, or enjoy easy going conversation with the chef about how deep black bass can swim. Either way, make a reservation via text message to eat here.
Wero
“Easy group meal” and “Ballard” don’t exactly mix—it's often pretty tough to grab a last-minute reservation in the neighborhood. The exception is Wero. This comfortable Korean spot specializes in ssam platters for two and cocktails featuring ingredients like matcha or sesame oil-washed Indian whiskey, and you can easily book a big booth for a group of six with as little notice as a few hours, even on weekends. With a menu full of shareable appetizers like butter-roasted potatoes, crunchy gochujang-slicked wings, and crackly rice cakes skewered with mini sausages, you could definitely pop in for drinks, but we urge you to go for the fried tofu ssam, which is even meatier and more flavorful than their similar kalbi steak option. Wero works equally as well if you’re solo too, as the bar is a great place to order a soju soda and mung bean kimchi pancake while you hang with a laptop and send some emails.
Aroma Coffee & Tea Co.
This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse in Studio City is absolutely slammed on weekends, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody's here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio with abundant WiFi ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Marufuku Ramen
The SF-based chain (which now has seven other locations across the country) nails the art of a perfect bowl of Hakata-style ramen. So it’s not hard to see why this casual spot attracts hordes of noodle soup enthusiasts nightly. The rich, creamy broth hits you like an intensely porky flavor bomb after your first sip. The thin noodles are cooked to bouncy perfection every time, and the tender chashu pork belly almost dissolves in your mouth. We’ll come up with any excuse to get here for Friday night dates, midweek lunches, and group dinners with friends who don’t mind waiting an hour in line to get their hands on this flawless ramen.
Crêpes and Dosas at Tin Building
This little station on the first floor of the Tin Building near all the fresh produce serves sweet and savory dosas and crêpes. (The latter come in buckwheat or classic.) A crêpe from here is about the same as a crêpe you’d get anywhere else. Varieties like ham/gruyère and banana/Nutella/chocolate are available, but they also have unique combinations like vanilla sponge cake with almond paste and meringue. It’s kind of fun to watch your order being made right in front of you.
Gusina Saraba
For a casual Belizean meal, you can’t go wrong with Gusina Saraba. After years of operating out of a food truck, this family-run operation opened a permanent restaurant at Mercado La Paloma in the summer of 2022. Drop by their colorful stall for Belizean specialties like deep-fried panades, and fish-filled hudut with a sweet coconut broth. Each order comes with a choice of two sides, like fluffy rice and beans and creamy potato salad. If you can, call ahead to place your order ahead of time to avoid long waits around dinner.
Bakery at Tin Building
Tired of making sandwiches at home with Wonder Bread? Dramatically improve your lunch by picking up a seeded sourdough or whatever whole loaf jumps out at you at the Bakery at Tin Building. The croissants here are pretty standard, but the focaccia and custard danish stand out. The former, with its blistered, crackly crust and fluffy interior, is the best use of $3 at this entire food hall. The latter is buttery, a little lemony, and has an egg tart-like middle. We tried to eat only half of it—and failed.
Delirama
This Berkeley deli plays up all the great things that can be done with well-seasoned, smoked meat. Classic reubens and deli sandwiches are an overstuffed dream between toasted rye bread. There are also hand-rolled bialys with pastrami and onion, housemade bagel breakfast sandwiches overflowing with thick pastrami slices, egg, and cheese, and huge pastrami-topped New York-style pizzas with beautiful charred crusts. This impressive world of pastrami carries into all the posters and framed illustrations covering Delirama’s walls. Wondering why there’s also an oversized pickle hanging above the cashier, a mini ship's wheel, and images of landscapes, dogs, and stags everywhere? Just go with it. You’re here to grab a sandwich, take a seat in the spacious dining room, and soak in this exciting pastrami fever dream.
Hangry's
This counter-service spot in Belmont Cragin has a menu full of everything from burgers to pasta, but the wings are why we come here. They're juicy and crispy, and come with delicious sauces like classic BBQ or the Belmont Cragin—a tangy garlic buffalo sauce with just a little bit of spiciness. But our favorite is pineapple express, which has plenty of fruity sweetness while still having enough heat, courtesy of some habanero.
