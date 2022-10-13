Whether you’re in the chic sunroom, on the tropical outdoor patio, or by the sceney bar, every seat at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park feels like you just sat down at the cool spot that all the travel influencers post. Persian carpets, Iranian art, potted trees, and small antique oil-burning lamps placed at each table may inspire you to post a few pictures of your own, then put your Teams status on OOO. But the whole experience from the complimentary bread service—pita with feta cheese, walnuts, rashes, and herbs—to the pace and plating of your ordered dishes makes you want to book a trip back. The super helpful waitstaff will walk you through the menu, and when they tell you to get the Sabzi Polo, an herby rice dish with a crispy top shell, or the tangy Dill Labneh with shredded lamb, you should really listen.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO