ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Wicked author comes to alma mater, UAlbany

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Gregory Maguire, author of Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West will be speaking at his alma mater UAlbany on October 20. Maguire’s book is the basis for the famous Broadway musical Wicked.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Maguire will discuss his writing and his new Wicked spinoff, The Oracle if Maracoor, the second installment in his new trilogy. The first installment, The Brides of Maracoor was released in 2021 which People magazine called “exquisitely crafted.” The event takes place on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Page Hall on the UAlbany campus, 135 Western Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-An area man who served a time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Play of the Week nominee - Fonda-Fultonville's Jonathan Cranker

Play of the Week nominee - Fonda-Fultonville's Jonathan Cranker. Play of the Week nominee – Fonda-Fultonville’s Jonathan …. Play of the Week nominee - Fonda-Fultonville's Jonathan Cranker. New mural unveiled in Slingerlands. New mural unveiled in Slingerlands. Ted’s North Troy location to close. Ted's North Troy location...
FULTONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy