Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
A Beautiful Life
Of all the Jamaican restaurants in the city, DTLA's A Beautiful Life is the best option for a sit-down meal that feels like a party. There’s a bass-heavy playlist thumping as people sip tropical drinks on the patio while music videos play on multiple screens inside. And if you swing by after 5pm, you’ll discover a hookah lounge tucked in the back corner. Dishes like oxtail mac and cheese, jerk shrimp, and rasta pasta take a while to come out from the kitchen, but they also have a takeout-only location on Spring Street if you’re looking for something quick.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
T Café
While you’re at the Tin Building, it’s entirely possible that a few hours will pass without you even noticing. You still might want to hit a few spots—but you’re so tired already. T Café is where to go for something with caffeine, and it’s one of the few places in the food hall with lots of windows. For a lighter breakfast or lunch, you can get things like a fresh-squeezed juice or overnight oats made with wild bee pollen. You can always add a bagel or a pastry from the bakery or pâtisserie right next door when you’re checking out.
Crêpes and Dosas at Tin Building
This little station on the first floor of the Tin Building near all the fresh produce serves sweet and savory dosas and crêpes. (The latter come in buckwheat or classic.) A crêpe from here is about the same as a crêpe you’d get anywhere else. Varieties like ham/gruyère and banana/Nutella/chocolate are available, but they also have unique combinations like vanilla sponge cake with almond paste and meringue. It’s kind of fun to watch your order being made right in front of you.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Red Mill Burgers
Red Mill is not where to go to get a half-pound bison burger with gruyere on an artisan brioche bun with pomme frites. It’s where to go to get a diner-style charbroiled patty, a paper tray full of cornmeal-dusted onion rings dive-bombed into a side of fry sauce, and a serious milkshake in flavors like s’mores or mint truffle. You’re not coming here for the ambience, either—you’re coming here to spread out at a fire-engine-red picnic table while blissfully eating burgers. It's perfect for lunch after a hike, or after an afternoon strolling around Phinney Ridge.
Marufuku Ramen
The SF-based chain (which now has seven other locations across the country) nails the art of a perfect bowl of Hakata-style ramen. So it’s not hard to see why this casual spot attracts hordes of noodle soup enthusiasts nightly. The rich, creamy broth hits you like an intensely porky flavor bomb after your first sip. The thin noodles are cooked to bouncy perfection every time, and the tender chashu pork belly almost dissolves in your mouth. We’ll come up with any excuse to get here for Friday night dates, midweek lunches, and group dinners with friends who don’t mind waiting an hour in line to get their hands on this flawless ramen.
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
Aroma Coffee & Tea Co.
This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse in Studio City is absolutely slammed on weekends, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody's here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio with abundant WiFi ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year.
Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do
Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of you would like to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a cocktail out of a fishbowl or celebrate with a bunch of friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Gusina Saraba
For a casual Belizean meal, you can’t go wrong with Gusina Saraba. After years of operating out of a food truck, this family-run operation opened a permanent restaurant at Mercado La Paloma in the summer of 2022. Drop by their colorful stall for Belizean specialties like deep-fried panades, and fish-filled hudut with a sweet coconut broth. Each order comes with a choice of two sides, like fluffy rice and beans and creamy potato salad. If you can, call ahead to place your order ahead of time to avoid long waits around dinner.
Queensyard
Queensyard is one of several restaurants in the high-end shopping mall that is Hudson Yards, and people seem to like the bright, open space and striking view of The Vessel from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The food is billed as “Modern American with London Style,” but we find it generally odd. Almost every dish has us asking the same question: Why?
Brio's Pizzeria
The menu at Brio's is encyclopedic in length, so we’ll save you some time and tell you to just focus on the pizzas (and the 14 flavors of frozen margaritas). This old-school Phoenicia spot makes very good thin-crust Neapolitan-style pies in both personal and large sizes. Heads up: They don’t start making pizzas until noon.
Coffee Coffee
Yes, Coffee Coffee has plenty of coffee, but we're more blown away by the fantastic food menu at this Larchmont spot. You can snack on charred peaches with burrata or milk bread slathered with labneh and strawberries, all while getting work done at one of their plush, suede-covered booths. It's a cute, airy space with dangling ceiling plants and modern brown-tone furniture, plus it never gets too crowded during the day. Oh, and there's a handful of outlets, too.
Trophies Burger Club
Everything at Trophies, a fast-casual spot on Fairfax, costs under $10. Their short menu involves what you’d expect to find at an old-school burger joint: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. But their all-black space is made to impress people who wait in lines for streetwear. Fortunately, service is pretty quick on weekdays, which also happens to be the best time to try their After School Special—it comes with one of their delicious burgers, crispy fries, and a fountain soda to chase it down.
Eeva
Sometimes it seems like Fishtown and Kensington are assembling a restaurant version of Now That’s What I Call Music, but instead of pop songs, it’s endless hit after hit pizza places. But what sets Eeva apart from nearby spots like Hook & Master, Pizzeria Beddia, and Pizza Shackamaxon is that in addition to being a pizzeria, it’s a natural wine bottle shop, all-day bakery, and sandwich shop. And most importantly, they serve stellar pizza, which–like a compilation of chart-topping songs–you can’t get out of your head.
Where To Have A Last-Minute Group Dinner
There are a few things that will have you heading for a last-minute group dinner: an unplanned pop-up by your parents, your group chat assuming others made that birthday reservation for the third-tier friend in the crew, or the Sixers are playing and a power outage hits your neighborhood in the second quarter. For these moments—or other occasions when people unexpectedly want to hang out with you—we’ve got you covered. These are the 15 best places that are relatively easy to get into with a group.
