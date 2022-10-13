ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

The Ring Magazine

Alycia Baumgardner edges Mikaela Mayer on contentious decision, unifies at 130 pounds

Well, words almost fail me. Detroit’s Alycia Baumgardner added Ring, IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles to the WBC version she already held by posting a controversial 10-round split decision over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London. One judge scored 97-93 in favor of Mayer, but was overruled by two tallies of 96-95 in favor of the winner.
The Ring Magazine

Shields-Marshall is most watched women’s fight in history

London, England – (October 17, 2022) – The most anticipated women’s fight of all-time is officially the most watched women’s fight of all-time. Over two million viewers tuned in on Sky Sports to watch the historic BOXXER: Legacy event at the sold-out 02 Arena in London on Saturday, 15th October, making it the most-watched women’s professional boxing show in UK history and setting a new audience record for a live women’s sport event on Sky.
The Ring Magazine

Deontay Wilder comes back with a fury, stopping Robert Helenius in one

NEW YORK — It was like an unwelcome specter that lurked, whispering in his ear “retire, retire.” Deontay Wilder thought about it. The former WBC world heavyweight titlist thought long and hard about it. Then, something happened this past May. The city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, unveiled a...
The Ring Magazine

New Faces: Floyd Schofield

Height: 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Pro record: 11-0 (9 knockouts) Best night of pro career and why: An associate set up a call for Schofield with boxing royalty ahead of his professional debut. “I got a phone call from Floyd Mayweather Jr. before the fight – it was Facetime,” Schofield told...
