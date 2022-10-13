ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

WBRE

Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis make campaign stops within the commonwealth

POTTSVILLE,SCHUYKILL COUNTY. (WOLF) — “Its great to be here in Schuykill. Josh Shapiro and I have been Crisscrossing the state meeting voters where they are, to personally ask for their vote, earn their support. I feel really good about the campaign we built and the fact that we laid out a number of prioritize issues to actually address voters concerns”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022

South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
HARRISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires

RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
RENOVO, PA
WTAJ

Local veterinary hospitals feel the effects of inflation

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The effects of inflation are impacting almost everything, including your veterinarian. “These are the most trying times I’ve seen in VetMed in a long, long time,” Co-Owner of Happy Valley Veterinary Hospital Alece Coulman said. With rising supply and operating costs, many local animal hospitals are feeling the pinch. “It’s […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Steer on the loose in Union County

New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
DILLSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Clinton County Housing Coalition seeks ok to convert Dickey School to housing units

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Housing Coalition wants to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street in Lock Haven and convert it to housing units. The plan was detailed at a Sept. 22 Lock Haven Zoning Hearing Board hearing, at which time the hearing board rejected a zoning variance request which was needed for the project to proceed.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Times News

Lehighton bowling alley rolls a strike with upgrades

A longtime bowling alley in Lehighton has gone high-tech. Fritz’s Lanes & Pro Shop, 100 S. Second St., recently redid its bowling scoring system. Owners Dennis and Beverly Fritzinger have added a Qubica/AMF system. Other upgrades include colored lighting for the pins, cosmic bowling and different light shows, and...
LEHIGHTON, PA

