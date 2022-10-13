Read full article on original website
Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
WOLF
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis make campaign stops within the commonwealth
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYKILL COUNTY. (WOLF) — “Its great to be here in Schuykill. Josh Shapiro and I have been Crisscrossing the state meeting voters where they are, to personally ask for their vote, earn their support. I feel really good about the campaign we built and the fact that we laid out a number of prioritize issues to actually address voters concerns”
pa.gov
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
Construction season in northcentral Pennsylvania isn't over quite yet
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction starts Wednesday on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Muncy Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working at the intersection near Lycoming Mall Drive...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022
South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
therecord-online.com
Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires
RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
Local veterinary hospitals feel the effects of inflation
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The effects of inflation are impacting almost everything, including your veterinarian. “These are the most trying times I’ve seen in VetMed in a long, long time,” Co-Owner of Happy Valley Veterinary Hospital Alece Coulman said. With rising supply and operating costs, many local animal hospitals are feeling the pinch. “It’s […]
abc27.com
Social Security to receive significant boost, but is it enough to counter inflation?
(WHTM) — Seniors could soon get a much-needed boost in monthly payments. Social Security is set to announce the biggest benefit hike since 1981. Patricia Barrow lives in Harrisburg, and she says seniors are feeling the pinch of inflation. “Nowadays we really have to work longer. A lot of...
Steer on the loose in Union County
New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Harrisburg’s Camp Curtin trained green recruits into Civil War soldiers | Column
Their country was under attack, and they answered the call to defend it. After the Confederates assaulted Fort Sumter in April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln called for volunteers.
abc27.com
York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
'Nobody here is excited' — Mixed reaction to Social Security increase
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Starting in January, people on Social Security will see the largest cost of living increase since 1980, a boost of more than eight percent. The increase in benefits will impact 70 million people across the country, but seniors here at home say the extra money in their checks won't get them much as inflation continues to climb.
local21news.com
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
therecord-online.com
Clinton County Housing Coalition seeks ok to convert Dickey School to housing units
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Housing Coalition wants to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street in Lock Haven and convert it to housing units. The plan was detailed at a Sept. 22 Lock Haven Zoning Hearing Board hearing, at which time the hearing board rejected a zoning variance request which was needed for the project to proceed.
Mummer's Day Parade turns 75 on beautiful day in South Williamsport
South Williamsport, Pa. — After two years of delay, the Mummer's Day Parade returned to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The return was greeted by people lining the streets to take in the nearly hour-long trip through South Williamsport. Enjoy a gallery of the entire parade here.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Times News
Lehighton bowling alley rolls a strike with upgrades
A longtime bowling alley in Lehighton has gone high-tech. Fritz’s Lanes & Pro Shop, 100 S. Second St., recently redid its bowling scoring system. Owners Dennis and Beverly Fritzinger have added a Qubica/AMF system. Other upgrades include colored lighting for the pins, cosmic bowling and different light shows, and...
