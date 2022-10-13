Read full article on original website
Seeds & Weeds
Seeds & Weeds serves vegetarian and vegan food. Start with a green juice in a wine glass, then try the blue corn sourdough bread with fantastic hazelnut butter or the sweet, spicy, and umami-rich tomato broth with corn-and-shiitake-stuffed wontons (our favorite thing here). This second floor restaurant has a bunch of potted plants, light wood furniture, and pastel green seating, and it’s the only place to eat in the Tin Building where you can get a view of the East River. So try to get a table next to a window.
Red Mill Burgers
Red Mill is not where to go to get a half-pound bison burger with gruyere on an artisan brioche bun with pomme frites. It’s where to go to get a diner-style charbroiled patty, a paper tray full of cornmeal-dusted onion rings dive-bombed into a side of fry sauce, and a serious milkshake in flavors like s’mores or mint truffle. You’re not coming here for the ambience, either—you’re coming here to spread out at a fire-engine-red picnic table while blissfully eating burgers. It's perfect for lunch after a hike, or after an afternoon strolling around Phinney Ridge.
Delbar Middle Eastern
Whether you’re in the chic sunroom, on the tropical outdoor patio, or by the sceney bar, every seat at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park feels like you just sat down at the cool spot that all the travel influencers post. Persian carpets, Iranian art, potted trees, and small antique oil-burning lamps placed at each table may inspire you to post a few pictures of your own, then put your Teams status on OOO. But the whole experience from the complimentary bread service—pita with feta cheese, walnuts, rashes, and herbs—to the pace and plating of your ordered dishes makes you want to book a trip back. The super helpful waitstaff will walk you through the menu, and when they tell you to get the Sabzi Polo, an herby rice dish with a crispy top shell, or the tangy Dill Labneh with shredded lamb, you should really listen.
Aroma Coffee & Tea Co.
This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse in Studio City is absolutely slammed on weekends, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody's here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio with abundant WiFi ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year.
Double Yolk
The concept of this place is simple. You choose a bread (English muffin, brioche, or a roll), an egg type (whole, whites, or vegan), and one of eight “styles” (roast mushrooms with salsa verde, for example). And there you have it: your very own ideal breakfast sandwich (or at least something close to it). Sandwiches run $9-$16, but they’re quite large and come stuffed with a lot of fluffy eggs. Be sure to get a hash brown on the side. It comes in the form of a long stick, with a pomme purée-like texture on the inside.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Dollar Hits
Dollar Hits is a Filipino street food shop that became popular enough in LA to be featured in an episode of Netflix’s series Street Food: USA. They’ve since opened a location in Queens, among the many thriving Filipino businesses in Woodside. During the day, you can serve yourself a complete lunch of staples like pancit and lechon at the counter, but you should really come after 4pm when they replace the chaffers with endless aluminum pans of BBQ skewers.
T. Brasserie
One of the most famous French chefs in the world is behind this food hall, so you'll probably want to check out the French restaurant here. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the stronger spots in the Tin Building. The space has black floors, green tile walls, and white marble tables, and it feels like a nice cafe that’s fitting for a date. Start with the bright green escargots, which are more herbaceous than garlicky. Then, if it’s the right time of year, get the salad with at least four different varieties of juicy heirloom tomatoes. The signature burger with gruyère and green chili mustard comes on a puff pastry bun, which sounds like a good idea on paper—but it's super rich and heavy. The whole thing is a bit much.
Hangry's
This counter-service spot in Belmont Cragin has a menu full of everything from burgers to pasta, but the wings are why we come here. They're juicy and crispy, and come with delicious sauces like classic BBQ or the Belmont Cragin—a tangy garlic buffalo sauce with just a little bit of spiciness. But our favorite is pineapple express, which has plenty of fruity sweetness while still having enough heat, courtesy of some habanero.
Sandwich & Salad at Tin Building
Considering all the options in the Tin Building food hall, a salad or sandwich probably doesn’t seem that exciting. But this seemingly forgettable station is one of the spots we like the most. You can build your own custom salad, or if you’re not in a decision-making mood, you can get a house creation like the one with grilled shrimp, crunchy potato sticks, and yellow summer beans. They also have one of the best roast beef sandwiches we’ve had. The beef is warm, garlicky, and good enough to eat by itself with a fork.
Coffee Coffee
Yes, Coffee Coffee has plenty of coffee, but we're more blown away by the fantastic food menu at this Larchmont spot. You can snack on charred peaches with burrata or milk bread slathered with labneh and strawberries, all while getting work done at one of their plush, suede-covered booths. It's a cute, airy space with dangling ceiling plants and modern brown-tone furniture, plus it never gets too crowded during the day. Oh, and there's a handful of outlets, too.
Marufuku Ramen
The SF-based chain (which now has seven other locations across the country) nails the art of a perfect bowl of Hakata-style ramen. So it’s not hard to see why this casual spot attracts hordes of noodle soup enthusiasts nightly. The rich, creamy broth hits you like an intensely porky flavor bomb after your first sip. The thin noodles are cooked to bouncy perfection every time, and the tender chashu pork belly almost dissolves in your mouth. We’ll come up with any excuse to get here for Friday night dates, midweek lunches, and group dinners with friends who don’t mind waiting an hour in line to get their hands on this flawless ramen.
Brio's Pizzeria
The menu at Brio's is encyclopedic in length, so we’ll save you some time and tell you to just focus on the pizzas (and the 14 flavors of frozen margaritas). This old-school Phoenicia spot makes very good thin-crust Neapolitan-style pies in both personal and large sizes. Heads up: They don’t start making pizzas until noon.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Gusina Saraba
For a casual Belizean meal, you can’t go wrong with Gusina Saraba. After years of operating out of a food truck, this family-run operation opened a permanent restaurant at Mercado La Paloma in the summer of 2022. Drop by their colorful stall for Belizean specialties like deep-fried panades, and fish-filled hudut with a sweet coconut broth. Each order comes with a choice of two sides, like fluffy rice and beans and creamy potato salad. If you can, call ahead to place your order ahead of time to avoid long waits around dinner.
Trophies Burger Club
Everything at Trophies, a fast-casual spot on Fairfax, costs under $10. Their short menu involves what you’d expect to find at an old-school burger joint: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. But their all-black space is made to impress people who wait in lines for streetwear. Fortunately, service is pretty quick on weekdays, which also happens to be the best time to try their After School Special—it comes with one of their delicious burgers, crispy fries, and a fountain soda to chase it down.
The Sun Tavern
The Sun Tavern is one of those places that feels like the lovechild of your rowdiest local and your favourite great little bar. Ergo, we love it. On Bethnal Green Road, it prides itself on having a huge selection of Irish whisky but you’ll also find a short, sharp menu of spruced-up classic cocktails. Our personal go-to is Bonnie’s Margarita, but the espresso martini is also a strong contender for your Friday night. Be warned, that the live music nights and £9 cocktails make it super popular with locals and you’ll usually find people spilling out onto the pavement at the weekend, so be sure to book ahead.
