Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview, which appears below. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition. For a story on Vance’s campaigning throughout the state this past week,...
A nonpartisan voter’s guide for the perplexed…
“When you need a plumber, you want a good plumber. You don’t hire one only because he’s a Christian.” That was the Rev. Pat Robertson, decades ago on his 700 Club broadcast. He was talking about government and elections. “You want someone competent in positions of responsibility,” he said to co-hosts Ben Kinchlow and Danuta Rylko. “By the same token, you don’t ask a Christian plumber to do neurosurgery just because he’s a Christian.” ...
