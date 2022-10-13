ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

GOP goes to court again over Pa. mail-in ballots

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November election

On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued a reminder for Pennsylvanians: there is one week left to register to vote in the November general election. The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 of its state House members.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. campaign ads: Fact or fiction?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Political ads crowding Pennsylvania airwaves and social media accounts make a lot of claims. Among them are that John Fetterman is a “far-left tax-raising fraud” and that Dr. Mehmet Oz “is spreading lies on TV.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires truth in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

NBC reporter's comments on Fetterman draw criticism

NEW YORK — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. But reporter Dasha...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

U.S. justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Experts encourage early FAFSA submissions as applications open

HARRISBURG, Pa. — FAFSA applications opened just a few weeks ago and millions of future college students are starting to fill them out. Experts say it doesn't pay to wait. The fall semester is in full swing at colleges and universities across the country, but inside the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency in Harrisburg, students and parents are looking ahead to the next school year and seeking financial help. FAFSA applications for the 2023-2024 school year opened on Oct. 1.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Funding Climate-Smart initiatives in southcentral Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. — The US Department of Agriculture continues its commitment to Climate-Smart initiatives in Lancaster county. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture and farmers from Springwood Organic Farm came together to celebrate new funding allocated to Climate-Smart initiatives across Pennsylvania. "We are grateful that the USDA is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

PennDOT reminds drivers to watch out for deer this fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s mating season for the deer population and PennDOT is reminding Pennsylvania drivers they’re more likely to come in contact with the four-legged creatures as they roam around our roads. “The deer are obviously very busy, not paying attention to our roads and what’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy