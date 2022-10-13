Read full article on original website
Another mail-in ballot lawsuit and rally to boost voter turnout: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 17
The state and national Republican parties filed a lawsuit directly with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court seeking a ruling to invalidate mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates. Legal action was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a previous ruling that those ballots could not be counted last week....
GOP goes to court again over Pa. mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November election
On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued a reminder for Pennsylvanians: there is one week left to register to vote in the November general election. The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 of its state House members.
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that...
$6.9 million pledged to support economic development in Pa.'s coal-impacted communities
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf joined others today to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania's coal communities. The money will be used to support economic development projects for improved opportunities within the community. “This $6.9 million is a critical investment for our communities with economies...
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
Pa. Task Force 1 members share what they saw while deployed in Florida
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 are home after helping communities in Florida that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “Destruction…I mean there is little or nothing left," said Captain Jeremy Saul from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Saul describes the scene when he first arrived...
Pa. campaign ads: Fact or fiction?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Political ads crowding Pennsylvania airwaves and social media accounts make a lot of claims. Among them are that John Fetterman is a “far-left tax-raising fraud” and that Dr. Mehmet Oz “is spreading lies on TV.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires truth in...
New state child tax credit could give hundreds to eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Working families with children will be eligible for the new state child tax credit when they file state tax returns beginning next year. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000. State officials say the program,...
Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
Horses jump into their 76th year at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Horse Show is jumping into full gear Monday, after wrapping up junior competitions this past weekend. Riders must qualify in order to compete in this 10-day event at the Farm Show Complex, and it is considered to be one of the largest and most prestigious horse shows in the country.
NBC reporter's comments on Fetterman draw criticism
NEW YORK — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. But reporter Dasha...
U.S. justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county...
DishTV survey finds 'Ghostbusters' is Pennsylvania's most-popular family Halloween film
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When it comes to finding their go-to Halloween kids movie, the majority of Pennsylvania residents know just who to call:. That's according to a recent report issued by DishTV, which recently researched the most-Googled family Halloween movie in all 50 states. "To identify each state’s most...
Pa.'s Task Force 1 returns home from Hurricane Ian response
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Task Force 1 is a team of trained professionals that is routinely sent to the site of natural disasters all over the country. Witnessing some of the worst damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the task force quickly offered help. High winds and storm surges from...
Experts encourage early FAFSA submissions as applications open
HARRISBURG, Pa. — FAFSA applications opened just a few weeks ago and millions of future college students are starting to fill them out. Experts say it doesn't pay to wait. The fall semester is in full swing at colleges and universities across the country, but inside the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency in Harrisburg, students and parents are looking ahead to the next school year and seeking financial help. FAFSA applications for the 2023-2024 school year opened on Oct. 1.
The Pa. Farm to Families Immersion Lab is a classroom on wheels
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Where does the food on your dinner plate come from? Have you ever thought about the science behind growing your favorite fruits and vegetables?. In honor of National Farmers Day, the Pa. Farm to Families Immersion Lab can help answer those questions, and then some. The...
Funding Climate-Smart initiatives in southcentral Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. — The US Department of Agriculture continues its commitment to Climate-Smart initiatives in Lancaster county. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture and farmers from Springwood Organic Farm came together to celebrate new funding allocated to Climate-Smart initiatives across Pennsylvania. "We are grateful that the USDA is...
PennDOT reminds drivers to watch out for deer this fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s mating season for the deer population and PennDOT is reminding Pennsylvania drivers they’re more likely to come in contact with the four-legged creatures as they roam around our roads. “The deer are obviously very busy, not paying attention to our roads and what’s...
Police continue to investigate May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are continuing to investigate a May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township, and are looking for tips from the public to help them solve the case. Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot on the night of May 1, 2021 on the 4900...
