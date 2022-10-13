HARRISBURG, Pa. — FAFSA applications opened just a few weeks ago and millions of future college students are starting to fill them out. Experts say it doesn't pay to wait. The fall semester is in full swing at colleges and universities across the country, but inside the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency in Harrisburg, students and parents are looking ahead to the next school year and seeking financial help. FAFSA applications for the 2023-2024 school year opened on Oct. 1.

