delaware.gov

Governor Carney Announces DE’s Participation in CyberStart America and Cyber FastTrack

Claudette Wus, Senior Disaster Recovery Specialist, DTI. Christina Dirksen, Strategic Communications Manager, DTI. Governor Carney Announces DE’s Participation in CyberStart America and Cyber FastTrack. CyberStart America and Cyber FastTrack offer free, fun games for high school and college students to discover their talent and enter the field of cybersecurity....
Delaware Launches School Security Initiative

High-Resolution Campus Maps Will Strengthen Efforts to Protect Students and Teachers. SMYRNA, Del. (October 17, 2022) — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and its Comprehensive School Safety Program will invest almost $1 million to enhance school security statewide by providing accurate and uniform maps for all of Delaware’s 19 public school districts and charter schools to enable law enforcement and first responders to react swiftly during emergencies in unfamiliar environments. Delaware’s General Assembly provided the funding this year as part of a $10 million allocation to the School Safety and Security Fund, which was originally established in 2018. Under the bill, $1 million was provided to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security for “school mapping, reporting application, and threat assessment tools.”
