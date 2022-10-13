Todd Bowles, Bucs have strong history against rookie quarterbacks

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), the team's first-round selection last spring, makes his second career NFL start at home Sunday against the Bucs. [ ADRIAN KRAUS | AP ]

TAMPA — Ever the diplomat during his media appearances, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday he expects Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett “to play well” when he makes his second career start against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

But history indicates he won’t, at least not well enough to win.

Since Bowles took command of the Bucs defense in 2019, Tampa Bay has won its last six games against rookie starting quarterbacks and is 6-1 overall in that span. The only defeat: a 32-31 loss to Daniel Jones (making his first career NFL start) and the Giants on Sept. 22, 2019, when Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal on the final play.

Other rookie starters — from Kyler Murray to Justin Herbert to Mac Jones to Zach Wilson — haven’t been as fortunate. The Bucs have won the other six meetings by an average of nine points and have totaled 18 sacks in the seven games (including five of Jones). Collectively, the rookies have amassed a 64.5% completion rate (160-for-248).

“We’re talking about the hardest position in sports,” Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “It’s hard, but I evaluated (Pickett), he can play. He can really play. ... A lot of rookies come in and have a lot of success, and this kid, just from an evaluation standpoint, looked good on tape to me.”

Pickett, 21 years younger than 45-year-old counterpart Tom Brady, replaced Mitchell Trubisky in the second half against the Jets two Sundays ago. He had touchdown runs on each of his first two drives but later threw three interceptions in a 24-20 loss.

In his starting debut last Sunday at Buffalo, he finished 34-for-52 for 327 yards but couldn’t push the Steelers into the end zone in a 38-3 defeat — the most lopsided of the Mike Tomlin era.

“He’s a very heady football player,” Bowles said. “He knows where his check-downs are. He has a very good arm, (is good at) reading defenses, going to the outside or the inside. He can get out of the pocket and run pretty (well) if he has to.”

