Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
OKC Zoo Safari Lights, popular holiday event, to return
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo Safari Lights, the popular holiday event, is set to return. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights, presented by OG&E, provides both a drive-thru and an expanded walk-thru experience. There are more than 70 themed light sculptures, interactive displays, and new activities such as an opening night fun run, a sensory-friendly night and dinner with Santa.
yukonprogressnews.com
Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon
A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Norman, Oklahoma
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Norman for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Norman. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
visitokc.com
A Day in Midtown
Located just north of downtown, OKC’s Midtown District is loaded with a wide variety of tantalizing restaurants, entertaining attractions and trendy shops. With such a massive selection of businesses populating the area, it’s impossible to tackle all that Midtown has to offer in just one day. We’ve rounded up a few ideas to help guide you through an eventful day in one of the Modern Frontier’s popular districts.
100-year-old time capsule from Masonic Temple opened in OKC
A mystery in Oklahoma City has finally been solved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
news9.com
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Danes and agility? A national show brings big athletes to Norman and Purcell
The Great Dane Club of America came to Norman for a national show which included an agility competition that only a rodeo arena in Purcell could fully accommodate.
Oklahoma Daily
Best of Norman 2022: Breakfast
Juan del Fuego serves traditional American breakfast items alongside Mexican fusion items. The restaurant combines typical diner fare like eggs and pancakes but incorporates Mexican flavors with huevos rancheros, enchiladas and specialty omelets. Olivia Herrera, the daughter of owner Juan Herrera, said its Mexican-inspired dishes are what makes their restaurant...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Highlighting an act of kindness: OKC man helps elderly woman in dire situation
An Oklahoma City man and the elderly woman with health issues that he helped described their encounter Thursday as her husband was in the hospital clinging to life.
KOCO
Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
News On 6
1 Killed In SW OKC House Fire
One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
$110 Million Investment Will Go Toward New Boys & Girls Club Facilities In OKC
More youth centers are coming to Oklahoma City thanks to MAPS 4 project funding. Out of the MAPS 4 budget, $110 million are going to support and expand the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County. Boys and Girls Club Oklahoma County president and chief executive officer Teena Belcik received...
blackchronicle.com
Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday
Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
Comments / 0