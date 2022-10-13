ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

OKC Zoo Safari Lights, popular holiday event, to return

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo Safari Lights, the popular holiday event, is set to return. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights, presented by OG&E, provides both a drive-thru and an expanded walk-thru experience. There are more than 70 themed light sculptures, interactive displays, and new activities such as an opening night fun run, a sensory-friendly night and dinner with Santa.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon

A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
YUKON, OK
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Norman, Oklahoma

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Norman for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Norman. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
GUTHRIE, OK
visitokc.com

A Day in Midtown

Located just north of downtown, OKC’s Midtown District is loaded with a wide variety of tantalizing restaurants, entertaining attractions and trendy shops. With such a massive selection of businesses populating the area, it’s impossible to tackle all that Midtown has to offer in just one day. We’ve rounded up a few ideas to help guide you through an eventful day in one of the Modern Frontier’s popular districts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Best of Norman 2022: Breakfast

Juan del Fuego serves traditional American breakfast items alongside Mexican fusion items. The restaurant combines typical diner fare like eggs and pancakes but incorporates Mexican flavors with huevos rancheros, enchiladas and specialty omelets. Olivia Herrera, the daughter of owner Juan Herrera, said its Mexican-inspired dishes are what makes their restaurant...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed In SW OKC House Fire

One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday

Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

