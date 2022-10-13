ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Seniors can get active at this Halloween themed run/walk

SAN ANTONIO – AARP is hosting the first ever “Paloween Hustle 5K” on Oct. 22 for families to get active together, as well as make memories at the Palomino Pumpkin Patch with plenty of activities for all ages. AARP’s mission is to empower people to choose how...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Show us your spooky, creative decorations for Halloween 2022

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re feeling gourd about your Halloween decorations, give us pumpkin to talk about!. We want to see your amazingly creative and spooky decorations for this Halloween season. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, October 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, take your Halloween party to the next level with a char-BOO-terie board from Meats and Treats Charcuteries. Add some magic to your day with The Magik Theatre! Jen caught up with them for their upcoming play, “Eddie and Vinnie.”. Last minute...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Veterans Day at Hemisfair returns for second annual event

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Veterans Day at Hemisfair is gearing up for its second annual event on Nov. 12. The free event will feature entertainment, food, and vendors to celebrate veterans in the community. Festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a 2K, 5K, and 10K Veterans Day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Share your gourd-eous 2022 pumpkin patch pictures with us

SAN ANTONIO – Hey country pumpkins, if you have any pictures from your pumpkin patch visits, we’d love to see them. Now’s the time to head to those pumpkin patches as the temperatures drop. There are several in the San Antonio area to choose from. We want...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Today steps into Fall

The October issue of Seguin Today is officially at a newsstand near you!. It’s still warm out, but that hasn’t stopped Guadalupe County from embracing the changing of the seasons. Fall means Friday Night Football and late-night runs to What-a-burger. It means family bonfires (when there’s no burn ban) and memories painted in the season’s colors, warm and cozy. So grab your favorite blanket and a warm beverage and cozy up in a comfy spot to read this month’s issue of Seguin Today. You won’t regret it.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

