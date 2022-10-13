Read full article on original website
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KSAT 12
Seniors can get active at this Halloween themed run/walk
SAN ANTONIO – AARP is hosting the first ever “Paloween Hustle 5K” on Oct. 22 for families to get active together, as well as make memories at the Palomino Pumpkin Patch with plenty of activities for all ages. AARP’s mission is to empower people to choose how...
KSAT 12
Show us your spooky, creative decorations for Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re feeling gourd about your Halloween decorations, give us pumpkin to talk about!. We want to see your amazingly creative and spooky decorations for this Halloween season. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
KSAT 12
Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse to host annual Howl-O-Ween festival on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for an event to show off your pups’ Halloween costume, look no further. Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse is hosting its second annual Howl-O-Ween festival on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. The pet-friendly Halloween event includes a dog costume contest, pet photo opportunities,...
KSAT 12
Family Violence Preventions Services seeks costume donations for children, teens
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and KSAT Community is partnering with Family Violence Prevention Services to donate costumes for kids and teens in need. As Halloween approaches, FVPS is seeking donations of costumes for kids and teens of all ages. Costume donations must be new and cannot include weapons or gore.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, October 17, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, take your Halloween party to the next level with a char-BOO-terie board from Meats and Treats Charcuteries. Add some magic to your day with The Magik Theatre! Jen caught up with them for their upcoming play, “Eddie and Vinnie.”. Last minute...
KSAT 12
Veterans Day at Hemisfair returns for second annual event
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Veterans Day at Hemisfair is gearing up for its second annual event on Nov. 12. The free event will feature entertainment, food, and vendors to celebrate veterans in the community. Festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a 2K, 5K, and 10K Veterans Day...
KSAT 12
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is now accepting entries for 8th annual art contest
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission has kicked off its eighth annual art contest. The yearly contest celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The art competition is open to all Bexar County residents, with students...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, show us your spooky and funny costumes for Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – This Halloween season, we have one question: Are you dressing scary or silly?. Either way, we’d love to see your costumes. After all, if you got it, haunt it!. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
KSAT 12
Share your gourd-eous 2022 pumpkin patch pictures with us
SAN ANTONIO – Hey country pumpkins, if you have any pictures from your pumpkin patch visits, we’d love to see them. Now’s the time to head to those pumpkin patches as the temperatures drop. There are several in the San Antonio area to choose from. We want...
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
KSAT 12
Are your Jack-O-Lanterns eerie-sistible? Share pictures with us this Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Pumpkin carving is an art — and we want to see pictures of your creations. Did your Jack-o-Lanterns come out hauntingly terrible or terrifyingly good? Let us know!. Upload your photos into our community gallery, and we may use them on air.
Family, friends remember slain youth football coach with balloon release
SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family Sunday released balloons to honor 29-year-old San Antonio native Messiah Grier, who died this month. Authorities say a co-worker shot Grier in Florida, where the two ServPro employees were cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Authorities in Florida charged 36-year-old Vincent Harris with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
seguintoday.com
Seguin Today steps into Fall
The October issue of Seguin Today is officially at a newsstand near you!. It’s still warm out, but that hasn’t stopped Guadalupe County from embracing the changing of the seasons. Fall means Friday Night Football and late-night runs to What-a-burger. It means family bonfires (when there’s no burn ban) and memories painted in the season’s colors, warm and cozy. So grab your favorite blanket and a warm beverage and cozy up in a comfy spot to read this month’s issue of Seguin Today. You won’t regret it.
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
Vannessa Vasquez stars in San Antonio-set 'Answer to My Prayer'
She's acting alongside 'Despacito' singer Luis Fonsi.
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
KSAT 12
San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
KSAT 12
San Antonio medical students learn to identify patients experiencing domestic violence
SAN ANTONIO – Health care workers are on the frontline when it comes to recognizing domestic violence victims, but it’s not just bruises and scars they’re looking for in patients. The doctors of tomorrow are learning far more than diagnosing rashes or viruses. They’re learning empathy.
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from September 2022
Say goodbye to Barnes & Noble.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Startup Week celebrates, helps provide for new generations of local businesses
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week is billed as San Antonio’s celebration of startups and their journeys – but it is also an opportunity to teach the next generation of great local businesses. The businesses range from 3-D printing, to meditation. “We’re creating automation software for...
