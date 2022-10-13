INDICTED: Abilene man charged with Arson in connection to multiple overnight house fires in August

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man, who was arrested at the beginning of August in connection to multiple house fires, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday.

33-year-old Jay Pace was arrested Tuesday, August 2, suspected of setting one house fire in South Abilene, causing it to spread to another.

He has been charged with arson, and is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

