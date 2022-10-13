INDICTED: Abilene man charged with Arson in connection to multiple overnight house fires in August
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man, who was arrested at the beginning of August in connection to multiple house fires, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday.Abilene man arrested for arson in connection to multiple house fires
33-year-old Jay Pace was arrested Tuesday, August 2, suspected of setting one house fire in South Abilene, causing it to spread to another.‘There’s a history here’: 2nd home in Abilene neighborhood burns to the ground, this time arson confirmed
He has been charged with arson, and is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
