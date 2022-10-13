GRAND FORKS – No. 8 Quinnipiac scored five unanswered goals to rally for a 6-2 win over No. 3 North Dakota on Saturday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (2-1-1) held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, but the Bobcats (2-0-2) turned the tables on the hosts with a trio of goals over a 4:01 span in the middle frame to hand the Fighting Hawks their first loss of the season.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO