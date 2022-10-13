Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
UND Hockey now #7 in polls heading into weekend series with Gophers
GRAND FORKS – After a thrilling 5-5 tie on Friday night followed by a 6-2 loss on Saturday, North Dakota dropped to No. 7 in the DCU/USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls on Monday. UND’s next opponent, Minnesota, took over the top spot in both polls after having...
740thefan.com
No. 8 Quinnipiac hands No. 3 UND first loss of the season, 6-2
GRAND FORKS – No. 8 Quinnipiac scored five unanswered goals to rally for a 6-2 win over No. 3 North Dakota on Saturday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (2-1-1) held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, but the Bobcats (2-0-2) turned the tables on the hosts with a trio of goals over a 4:01 span in the middle frame to hand the Fighting Hawks their first loss of the season.
Comments / 0