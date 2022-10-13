ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

wtoc.com

Tybee Post Theater hosting Jack the Ripper

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Ballet Theatre is celebrating Halloween early by reaching into its past and bringing back their unique performance of Jack the Ripper for the first time since 2019 this weekend. Laura Jansen is one of the featured dancers with Savannah Ballet. She joined WTOC on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Food will be front and center, but it will share the stage with tradition, history and culture later this month at the 6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island. Dr. Louise Cohen is the founder of the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Learning more about the SCAD Museum of Art

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Museums think about a timeline of hundreds of years. We’re simultaneously thinking about art of right now and what’s about to be the most important art everyone sees all over the world, and what is responding to the current world we live in,” Daniel Palmer, the chief curator for the SCAD Museum of Art said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New weekly Ghost Pirates show debuting on WTOC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Watch the debut of our new weekly show, Ghost Pirates Weekly!. WTOC Sports Director and the voice of the Ghost Pirates, Cristiano Simonetta, bring you weekly hockey coverage on all things Ghost Pirates. The show will air every Sunday night starting at 11:35 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Tee curriculum being taught in local schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last two summers hundreds of kids have had the chance to learn about golf because the First Tee has returned to Savannah. But now, the program’s broader impact is reaching thousands with First Tee curriculum being taught in local elementary schools, and the lessons often go beyond the game.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for getting started in the canning process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Afternoon Break team wanted to get lessons on canning at home. It got the help of UGA’s Cooperative Extension and found out it’s pretty easy as long as you know how to get started.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Early voting begins in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County voters are casting their ballot as early as possible. Early voting started today in Georgia and will go until November 4th. Officials say most people will choose to vote early and that is easy to believe after seeing today’s turnout. Some people...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Ga. early voting begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Warm start to the week, but CHILLY air is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Roads will be dry for the commute, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will be near 80 at lunchtime with highs in the lower 80s a strong front will approach during the afternoon and evening, bringing an isolated chance for showers with it. There’s a slightly better chance for a shower late, closer to the coast.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

$8 million needed to fix Lowcountry town’s flooding issues

PORT ROYAL, Sc. (WTOC) - Almost $8 million has been allotted to fix flooding issues in one Lowcountry area. Flooding isn’t just a recent problem in the Lowcountry and especially in Port Royal, but the town’s manager said over the past few months, it’s been different than before.
PORT ROYAL, SC
wtoc.com

One killed in shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday. The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street. Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash. Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around...
SAVANNAH, GA

