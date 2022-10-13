SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Roads will be dry for the commute, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will be near 80 at lunchtime with highs in the lower 80s a strong front will approach during the afternoon and evening, bringing an isolated chance for showers with it. There’s a slightly better chance for a shower late, closer to the coast.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO