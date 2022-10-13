Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Tybee Post Theater hosting Jack the Ripper
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Ballet Theatre is celebrating Halloween early by reaching into its past and bringing back their unique performance of Jack the Ripper for the first time since 2019 this weekend. Laura Jansen is one of the featured dancers with Savannah Ballet. She joined WTOC on...
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
wtoc.com
6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Food will be front and center, but it will share the stage with tradition, history and culture later this month at the 6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island. Dr. Louise Cohen is the founder of the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
wtoc.com
Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield,...
wtoc.com
Learning more about the SCAD Museum of Art
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Museums think about a timeline of hundreds of years. We’re simultaneously thinking about art of right now and what’s about to be the most important art everyone sees all over the world, and what is responding to the current world we live in,” Daniel Palmer, the chief curator for the SCAD Museum of Art said.
wtoc.com
New weekly Ghost Pirates show debuting on WTOC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Watch the debut of our new weekly show, Ghost Pirates Weekly!. WTOC Sports Director and the voice of the Ghost Pirates, Cristiano Simonetta, bring you weekly hockey coverage on all things Ghost Pirates. The show will air every Sunday night starting at 11:35 p.m.
wtoc.com
Beaufort County Library System looking to add 6th library location in Port Royal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first steps have been taken to bring a new resource to one area of the Lowcountry. Right now, there are a handful of public libraries spread out across Beaufort County, but none of them are here in the town of Port Royal. That could soon change though.
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
wtoc.com
First Tee curriculum being taught in local schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last two summers hundreds of kids have had the chance to learn about golf because the First Tee has returned to Savannah. But now, the program’s broader impact is reaching thousands with First Tee curriculum being taught in local elementary schools, and the lessons often go beyond the game.
wtoc.com
Tips for getting started in the canning process
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Afternoon Break team wanted to get lessons on canning at home. It got the help of UGA’s Cooperative Extension and found out it’s pretty easy as long as you know how to get started.
wtoc.com
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
wtoc.com
Early voting begins in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County voters are casting their ballot as early as possible. Early voting started today in Georgia and will go until November 4th. Officials say most people will choose to vote early and that is easy to believe after seeing today’s turnout. Some people...
wtoc.com
Ga. early voting begins Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
Warm start to the week, but CHILLY air is on the way!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Roads will be dry for the commute, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will be near 80 at lunchtime with highs in the lower 80s a strong front will approach during the afternoon and evening, bringing an isolated chance for showers with it. There’s a slightly better chance for a shower late, closer to the coast.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. elections officials expecting large turnout during early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters are now casting their ballots across Georgia including in Bryan County. LL: Bryan County elections officials are anticipating a large turnout even during early voting. As closely watched races draw people to the polls. A steady flow of voters at this Richmond Hill polling place...
wtoc.com
$8 million needed to fix Lowcountry town’s flooding issues
PORT ROYAL, Sc. (WTOC) - Almost $8 million has been allotted to fix flooding issues in one Lowcountry area. Flooding isn’t just a recent problem in the Lowcountry and especially in Port Royal, but the town’s manager said over the past few months, it’s been different than before.
wtoc.com
One killed in shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday. The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street. Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash. Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around...
Comments / 0