CBS News
Hurricane Ian debris hauling deal raises questions
MIAMI - As the west coast of Florida begins the long task of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials are poised to award a debris removal contract that will raise the rate for hauling debris to landfills to $40 a mile. The current rate: Five cents. That single change...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL parents waiting on schools to reopen so they can return to work
While some schools reopen after Hurricane Ian, not everyone returned to school on Monday. Many kids are still at home, and it is putting a strain on working parents. A single mom who spoke to WINK News said she needs to work to feed her kids, but she doesn’t know where to take them during the day.
WINKNEWS.com
Students reuniting with their friends in Lee County classrooms
Some students in Lee County were back in their classrooms on Monday after schools were closed for Hurricane Ian. Many of the schools were damaged or didn’t have power and water, and it wasn’t safe to be in the buildings. Students and parents at Trafalgar Elementary said they...
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
WINKNEWS.com
Only workers allowed on Fort Myers Beach on Mondays, Tuesdays
Starting Monday, access to Fort Myers Beach will be restricted to workers at the beginning of each workweek, and it does not matter if residents with hurricane passes want to come and go. The leaders of Fort Myers Beach are determined to restore the town to the tourism hub it...
Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater
The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
WINKNEWS.com
Students ready to return to school in Lee County
The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
nypressnews.com
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters closing for hurricane victims soon
The Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters will stop being a place of refuge for Hurricane Ian victims this Wednesday, Oct. 19.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors
Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
Miami New Times
Tough on Crime, Eager for the Limelight: Meet Florida's "Law and Order" Sheriff
Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwest coast, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press briefing in which he all but encouraged people to maim or kill looters in his storm-ravaged community. "If someone makes that grave mistake and they choose to loot, they might be...
WINKNEWS.com
City workers fed up: what they came to find out after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane shelters provide services to the displaced, but some have complaints
Shelters are a place to eat, sleep and find emotional support for those who lost their homes after Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross provides hurricane shelters in Lee and Collier counties. WINK News reporter Emma Heaton spoke to people staying at the Estero shelter, run by the Red Cross, and...
WINKNEWS.com
Disaster recovery center opens in DeSoto County
Florida and FEMA have opened an additional disaster recovery center in DeSoto County. The center is at the DeSoto Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., in Arcadia. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state...
WINKNEWS.com
Seniors in Collier County facing challenges after Hurricane Ian
Seniors in Southwest Florida are facing their own specific challenges after Hurricane Ian. Many are on fixed incomes, living alone with no family in the area and disabled and now they have flooded homes or no home at all. WINK News talked to the Naples Senior Center CEO about the...
Port Charlotte Middle to go virtual until portable buildings arrive
With most campuses reopening Tuesday, In a Facebook post, officials said Port Charlotte and LA Ainger Middle School will still be delayed, with the latter starting back up October 24.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see destruction from Ian
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian. After hosting at Town Hall, they went out to communities devastated by the storm. They went to Harlem Heights, Dunbar, and Lehigh Acres. Tommy Bowen lives in Dunbar, he said all of his belongings...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates
There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
