Lee County, FL

CBS News

Hurricane Ian debris hauling deal raises questions

MIAMI - As the west coast of Florida begins the long task of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials are poised to award a debris removal contract that will raise the rate for hauling debris to landfills to $40 a mile. The current rate: Five cents. That single change...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL parents waiting on schools to reopen so they can return to work

While some schools reopen after Hurricane Ian, not everyone returned to school on Monday. Many kids are still at home, and it is putting a strain on working parents. A single mom who spoke to WINK News said she needs to work to feed her kids, but she doesn’t know where to take them during the day.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Students reuniting with their friends in Lee County classrooms

Some students in Lee County were back in their classrooms on Monday after schools were closed for Hurricane Ian. Many of the schools were damaged or didn’t have power and water, and it wasn’t safe to be in the buildings. Students and parents at Trafalgar Elementary said they...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Students ready to return to school in Lee County

The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
LEE COUNTY, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by

Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors

Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: what they came to find out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Disaster recovery center opens in DeSoto County

Florida and FEMA have opened an additional disaster recovery center in DeSoto County. The center is at the DeSoto Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., in Arcadia. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates

There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL

