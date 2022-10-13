ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Chip LaMarca holds more than $500K for re-election bid representing coastal Broward’s HD 100

The Broward Republican Representative is facing a third-term bid without an asset that's always boosted him before. Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca’s bid for a third term representing coastal Broward County just logged his best fundraising period this cycle — raising about $145,000 in 41 days, pushing his available funds past the half-million mark.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez considering 2024 presidential bid

The list of potential candidates for the 2024 presidential race got longer on Monday, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that he is considering a run. Suarez, a 45-year-old Cuban American, has drawn national attention as people and tech companies have flocked to Miami and the rest of Florida. The Miami mayor claimed he could stand out from his opponents in the GOP candidacy on several issues, including his age and his ability to reach out to minority voters, according to Business Insider.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Janelle Perez: Text messages supporting Alexis Calatayud campaign spur death threats

Police are investigating death threats after text messages in the race for Miami-Dade-based Senate District 38. Senate candidate Janelle Perez said she has been subject to hundreds of threats — some involving murder — since her personal phone number was used in text blasts claiming she was getting rich while making people sick.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

South Florida GOP incumbents to rally voter turnout Tuesday in Doral

The rally is part of the GOP’s ‘Take Back Our Country Tour’ to energize conservative voters before Election Day. Several prominent GOP officials from Florida are slated to join Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday in Doral for a public get-out-to-vote rally. The push comes...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘I have the plan’: Philippe Bien-Aime envisions District 2 turnaround ahead of Miami-Dade Commission runoff

‘I have the plan, experience, leadership and temperament to deal with others and get things done for the district.’. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime is running for the Miami-Dade Commission as a man with a plan. According to him, District 2, which he hopes to represent in County Hall after the Nov. 8 election, is in dire need of one.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Miami City Commission names itself the new Virginia Key Trust Board, ousting all members of the current Trust

It didn't matter that Thelma Anderson Gibson, a legendary figure in the civil rights effort, and who now is in her mid-90's, woke up early Thursday morning to go to City Hall and explain to the City of Miami Commission -- where she once sat -- about the importance of the Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust, and what it means to preserving that once-segregated stretch of beach.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show

Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Click10.com

Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami

MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Miami New Times

"Captain Amphibious" Wants Semi-Aquatic Buses for Miami During Floods

Andy Langesfeld is obsessed with amphibious transportation. Cars that sail on water, ships with wheels — anything that can move between land and sea floats his boat. His kids ask him to park blocks away when he drops them off at school, so their friends don't laugh at his boat-car hybrid.
MIAMI, FL

