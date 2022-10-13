The list of potential candidates for the 2024 presidential race got longer on Monday, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that he is considering a run. Suarez, a 45-year-old Cuban American, has drawn national attention as people and tech companies have flocked to Miami and the rest of Florida. The Miami mayor claimed he could stand out from his opponents in the GOP candidacy on several issues, including his age and his ability to reach out to minority voters, according to Business Insider.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO