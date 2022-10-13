ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Agenda calls for schools to lessen the use of suspensions against kids

By George Gandy, Emma Colling
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Children’s Agenda released a report on Thursday supporting legislation — called the “Solutions Not Suspensions” bill — to lessen the use of school suspensions, with an emphasis on students in pre-k to third grade.

The report included suspension data compiled from 15 school districts and input from parents and educators. The report said that widespread use of suspensions resumed when in-person classes resumed, with over 15,000 students suspended in the 2020-2021 school year from those districts.

The report also said that suspensions were disproportionately used with Black and Hispanic students.

Stephanie Vargas, a parent to a three-year-old kid, shared her story of how her child was suspended after running out of a classroom and leaving the door open.

“My child didn’t understand why he couldn’t go back to his classroom, why he couldn’t see his friends, the people that he bonded with,” Vargas said. “He had been in this facility since the age of 5 months, and at this time, he was three and a half.”

According to the Children’s Agenda, suspensions resulted in over 100,000 missed school days in the 2020-2021 school year.

