Report: Pitt’s John Hugley, William Jeffress Both Expected to be Available for Season Opener

On Sunday, the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers (yes, it feels weird typing that) took down the Tompa Bay Buccaneers in one of the upsets of the NFL season thus far. Overcoming a M*A*S*H unit of an injury tent, the Steerlers rallied around backup Mason Rudolph for a 20-18 win, led in part by wide receiver Chase Claypool, who hauled in seven grabs for 96 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Claypool celebrated in the locker room, packing an inaugural lip in the middle of his postgame press conference.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO