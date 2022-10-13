Report: Pitt’s John Hugley, William Jeffress Both Expected to be Available for Season Opener

Read full article on original website
Panthers lose a starter for the season, star LB could be moving
Following a bye week, Panthers announce the loss of a starter for the season as SirVocea Dennis could change positions-hear what Pat Narduzzi said Monday
Pitt WR Jaden Bradley to Enter Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers lost a productive receiver who announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
Pitt OT Carter Warren Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Pitt Panthers have lost Carter Warren for the season.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
5 things we learned in Week 7: Central Catholic blocked FG touchdown scorer: ‘I heard no whistle’
As a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman, Anthony Shovlin says he’d accepted the fact that scoring touchdowns wasn’t in his future, but that changed dramatically Friday night. The Central Catholic junior scored an almost unbelievable winning touchdown after a blocked field goal with no time left, earning him and...
Golf Digest
Chase Claypool packs first lip during glorious post-victory press conference—are the Steelers the good guys now?
On Sunday, the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers (yes, it feels weird typing that) took down the Tompa Bay Buccaneers in one of the upsets of the NFL season thus far. Overcoming a M*A*S*H unit of an injury tent, the Steerlers rallied around backup Mason Rudolph for a 20-18 win, led in part by wide receiver Chase Claypool, who hauled in seven grabs for 96 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Claypool celebrated in the locker room, packing an inaugural lip in the middle of his postgame press conference.
Penn State's James Franklin: 'I'm Surprised We Didn't Play Well'
The Lions had a plan entering Saturday's game at Michigan. And the Wolverines stepped on it.
