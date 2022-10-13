Survey: What does it mean to be a Mariners fan as playoff baseball returns to Seattle?

With playoff baseball poised to return to T-Mobile Park for the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners seem to be the only thing on people’s lips lately. It comes up over coffee and beer, on the family text string, it’s on the radio and playing on big-screen TVs in your local Washington state sports bar.

It’s all for good reason. The Mariners are in the midst of an intense American League Divisional Series with the Houston Astros. On Thursday the first pitch in game two against the Astros will go out around 12:38 p.m., according to the schedule .

Regardless of the outcome today, the Mariners will play Saturday in Seattle . If they lose today, it will be a win or go home game on Saturday. If they win today, they play both Saturday and Sunday.

The game of baseball itself hasn’t changed much since it originated in the 1800’s , though 2023 does bring with it the promise of larger bases, a pitch timer, and limits on defensive shifts.

But at its core, baseball has endured through the generations as that most American of games that brings people together.

With Thursday’s first pitch scheduled for 12:38 p.m., we want to ask you: What does it mean to you to be a Seattle Mariners fan?

We will collect reader responses to share in a future story.