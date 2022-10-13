ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

By Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball with Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Reports: WR Josh Gordon out in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Gordon, 31, was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games (Weeks 2 and 3) and logged 24 snaps on offense without registering any official production stats (receptions, rushing attempts, yards). The Titans signed Gordon in September after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby

Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday. Easterby was hired by the franchise in 2019 after serving a utility role with the New England Patriots, where he served various departments and at one point was the team's chaplain. Texans CEO Cal McNair said Easterby had significant influence in the organization and was critical in the team's...
HOUSTON, TX
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
GREEN BAY, WI
Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB

The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline? The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
