An authentic opinion on the best breakfast restaurants In Palo Alto. Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels is one of Palo Alto’s only bagel shops, located on California Avenue. Izzy’s is perfect if you are in the mood for a quick grab-and-go breakfast or if you are craving any type of bagel breakfast sandwich. The bagels are always fresh and entirely customizable or able to be modified if that is what is desired.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO