Morgan Hill, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
downtowncampbell.com

2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell

Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
CAMPBELL, CA
San José Spotlight

Milpitas mayoral candidate faces state probe

California’s political watchdog is investigating a Milpitas official running for mayor after a resident accused her of falsifying information on campaign forms. The Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed in a letter to Milpitas resident Christopher Martin that it has opened a case to look into the complaint against Vice Mayor Carmen Montano, which alleges she may have lied on a financial interest form about the purpose of a trip to China in April 2019.
MILPITAS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
cmagazine.org

C Mag Reviews: Palo Alto Breakfast Restaurants

An authentic opinion on the best breakfast restaurants In Palo Alto. Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels is one of Palo Alto’s only bagel shops, located on California Avenue. Izzy’s is perfect if you are in the mood for a quick grab-and-go breakfast or if you are craving any type of bagel breakfast sandwich. The bagels are always fresh and entirely customizable or able to be modified if that is what is desired.
PALO ALTO, CA
diablomag.com

Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units

When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
benitolink.com

Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid

Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
losgatan.com

COMING SOON: Town on verge of handing theater keys to CineLux

Paul Gunsky navigates his way around the boxes stacked up next to the concession booth inside Los Gatos’ classic theater building. The CineLux CEO—who jokingly refers to his title as “head popcorn popper”—has been crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s as his company edges ever closer to taking possession of the iconic facility.
LOS GATOS, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs

Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

Palo Alto's Pastis, a French bistro, shutters on California Avenue

Max Rouccoule, co-owner of Pastis, brings out lunch to diners in the restaurant on April 17, 2012. Photo by Veronica Weber. Palo Alto's Pastis Bistro, a California Avenue staple of casual French cuisine, closed Oct. 10. Supplies and items from the restaurant are now being sold on Facebook Marketplace. Pastis,...
PALO ALTO, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE

