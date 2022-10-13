Read full article on original website
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
downtowncampbell.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell
Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
NBC Bay Area
Chavez vs. Mahan: Closer Look at Candidates Seeking to Become San Jose's Next Mayor
San Jose is set to get a new mayor. With current Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, voters have two candidates to decide between: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is largely backed by labor interests, and city Councilman Matt Mahan, backed largely by the city's business community. Both candidates...
Milpitas mayoral candidate faces state probe
California’s political watchdog is investigating a Milpitas official running for mayor after a resident accused her of falsifying information on campaign forms. The Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed in a letter to Milpitas resident Christopher Martin that it has opened a case to look into the complaint against Vice Mayor Carmen Montano, which alleges she may have lied on a financial interest form about the purpose of a trip to China in April 2019.
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
cmagazine.org
C Mag Reviews: Palo Alto Breakfast Restaurants
An authentic opinion on the best breakfast restaurants In Palo Alto. Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels is one of Palo Alto’s only bagel shops, located on California Avenue. Izzy’s is perfect if you are in the mood for a quick grab-and-go breakfast or if you are craving any type of bagel breakfast sandwich. The bagels are always fresh and entirely customizable or able to be modified if that is what is desired.
calmatters.network
Safe parking site offers refuge in one of the Bay Area's most expensive cities
Before Marleen Reyes moved to Geng Road in Palo Alto four months ago with her four daughters, a granddaughter and a dog, her daily life was dominated by tasks that most Palo Alto residents never have to worry about. Sorting out her family’s living situation has been a persistent challenge...
diablomag.com
Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units
When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
benitolink.com
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
Ukrainian teen cheerleader navigating high school in San Jose honored during Senior Night
"From one side, she's happy that she's here," 17-year-old Victoria Balakshyna's aunt translated. "And sometimes she feels guilty that she's here and some people stayed there, like her dad. But at the same time, she understands that her dad is happy that she's in safe and she can enjoy life."
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
losgatan.com
COMING SOON: Town on verge of handing theater keys to CineLux
Paul Gunsky navigates his way around the boxes stacked up next to the concession booth inside Los Gatos’ classic theater building. The CineLux CEO—who jokingly refers to his title as “head popcorn popper”—has been crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s as his company edges ever closer to taking possession of the iconic facility.
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
The Almanac Online
Palo Alto's Pastis, a French bistro, shutters on California Avenue
Max Rouccoule, co-owner of Pastis, brings out lunch to diners in the restaurant on April 17, 2012. Photo by Veronica Weber. Palo Alto's Pastis Bistro, a California Avenue staple of casual French cuisine, closed Oct. 10. Supplies and items from the restaurant are now being sold on Facebook Marketplace. Pastis,...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Five arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Menlo Park police officers and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents made five arrests on Oct. 15 for furnishing alcohol to minors as part of the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. The program targets adults who purchase alcohol for people under 21 years of age, according to a statement from the Menlo...
