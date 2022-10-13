ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

RandyLahey
3d ago

Democrats don't care about kids and use them to tug on bleeding heart liberals heart string's. Everything is always for the kids and because of the kids yet democrats allow thousands of kids to be trafficked across our southern border. Democrats protect our kids with gun free zones. You can bet if the word kid is anywhere associated with the bill then it's a sham.

WakeUpArizonaNow!
3d ago

We are voting NO. DACA children cannot and should not get tuition as our legal citizens. No fricking way!! They need to pay what out'of- state students pay coming to Arizona especially since DACA came from another country ILLEGALLY.

Shaun
3d ago

The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status. Can not and will not vote fore or support. This entitlement has no basis. The entitlements I’ve “EARNED” come as a result of a commitment to sacrifice my personal and private life in “SERVICE” to my nation. If you want such a potential benefit, you “MUST” earn it.VOTE “NO” on this BS handout.🤔

recordpatriot.com

On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
ARIZONA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'

The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says

(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
TUCSON, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures, especially in Tucson, Arizona. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Historic 4th Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in Tucson. There are a variety of creative shops, restaurants with delicious food, and psychedelic murals. 4th avenue is the perfect place for hippies, free spirits, and edgy people. If you are looking for things to do in Tucson, then you should discover the artistic street of Fourth Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Bigger, Better El Tour de Tucson

As the Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson prepares for its 39th year, it’s even more noteworthy to consider its charitable impact: more than $100 million raised for local and international charity organizations since 1983. It’s a crowning achievement for a signature event that draws over 7,000 cyclists to...
TUCSON, AZ
NBC News

iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race

IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Washington comes out on top against Arizona

SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
SEATTLE, WA
biztucson.com

A Focus on Tucson

Bourn Companies Specializes in Large-Scale, Mixed-Use Projects. Forgive Don Bourn if he’s feeling a sense of déjà vu. His Bourn Companies is in the middle of a longterm revitalization of Foothills Mall for the second time. During the first go-round in 1994, the mall was at 12% occupancy. When Bourn sold the property in 1999, Foothills Mall was 95% full.
TUCSON, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Last-Minute Game Information for Arizona Football vs Washington

SEATTLE, WA – Fresh off of a tough loss to No. 12 Oregon, Arizona Football (3-3, 1-2) returns to action against the Washington Huskies (4-2, 1-2). We are rolling right along as we enter week seven of the 2022 Arizona Football season, and as the Wildcats return to action this week, Arizona will continue their Pac-12 play against the Washington Huskies.
SEATTLE, WA

