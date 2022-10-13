ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event.

The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s Coalition, a group of non-profit and law enforcement agencies that serve victims of crime. The organization’s mission is to promote awareness of resources available to those impacted by crime and empower those victims by offering services, education, and community support. The group hosts a walk each October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This year’s walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. on October 14 at the duck pond at Wadley-Barron Park located at 1001 N A Street.

The family of 19-year-old Veronica Sanchez will be out in force Friday to honor the teen who was killed on February 17 while at work. That morning, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a report of gunshots at Bush’s Chicken in the 4500 block of W Wadley Drive. At the scene, officers found Veronica dead from a gunshot wound.

Veronica’s mom, Jennifer Sanchez, said her daughter, who graduated high school the December before she was murdered and was looking forward to starting college, was not involved with Aguirre and had no relationship with him; they simply worked together. The reasons why the teen was targeted may never be known. Still, family and friends will be at the walk tomorrow to honor Veronica and bring awareness to relationship violence. That includes violence against romantic partners as well as violence against casual acquaintances and co-workers. Jennifer said her goal is to keep this kind of thing from happening to anyone else’s child.

Our reporter Rob Tooke will be at the walk and will speak with those who loved Veronica. You’ll hear more about her life and about the action the family is taking to help keep others safe.

