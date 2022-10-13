ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

SEPR
4d ago

If Durban doesn’t like him, I’m voting for him. Imagine Dickie defining Screwball! Not toeing the Democrat party directives is a major offense. The voters want FREEDOM, SAFETY, JOBS

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
4d ago

We have 2 deadwood senators, Durban and Duckworth both are so out of touch, Duckworth worth entire campaign has been about pro choice and her war record and injuries, both need to go

Remain Calm
4d ago

Illinois Safety T Act written by the Illinois Black Caucus, passed by Illinois Congress, and signed by the Governor and none of them will get my vote. Not crazy about the others but gotta be better than these goofs.

